Derrick Davis Jr. Nearing Decision Date

Ohio State has one of the top recruiting classes in program history already locked up for the Class of 2021, but they're on the cusp of adding another premier player.

Derrick Davis Jr., an SI All-American candidate and the No. 80 ranked high school prospect in the country, is reportedly set to make his decision in one month. The Buckeyes are among the final five programs he is considering.

Davis is perhaps the greatest high school player Gateway (Pa.) High School has ever seen. He's known to be a fairly quiet young man and it's made for a challenge to figure out where he is going to play college football. It seems most likely that Davis will decide between Ohio State and Penn State. OSU Special Teams coach Matt Barnes is heading up the recruiting effort to get Davis to Columbus.

Marshon Lattimore Called Game Last Night

After trailing to the LA Chargers 20-3 last night, Marshon Lattimore and the Saints came roaring back to win in overtime, 30-27. The former Buckeye defensive back came up with the game-clinching tackle.

