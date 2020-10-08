SI.com
Buckeye Breakfast: Ohio State Men’s Basketball Set For New Uniforms

Kyle Kelly

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State and the world of college athletics. Here are your headlines for October 8, 2020.

Ohio State Men’s Basketball Set For New Uniforms

The Buckeye Hoopers are set for new threads for this upcoming season.

According to Andrew Lind of BuckeyeSports.com and @OSUniforms, Ohio State will release three new jerseys for the 2020-21 campaign. In addition to the home and away uniforms, the Buckeyes will wear a throwback uniform dating back to the 1980’s teams.

Ohio State finished last season 21-10 with the remainder of the season was canceled due to CoVID-19.

MACtion Is Back!

The Mid-American Conference unveiled its six-game schedule for the 2020 football season. All 12 teams are set to kick off the season on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

The first three weeks of the season will take place on weekday nights, while the final three games will take place on Saturdays. Following the six-game slate, the East Division and West Division champions will meet for the conference championship game on Friday, Dec. 18, which will take place at Ford Field.

Back on Aug. 6, the MAC became the first FBS conference to cancel the 2020 college football season. Then, following the announcement of the Big Ten restart, the MAC revisited its decision which ultimately led to bringing football back.

There will be no general public attendance or tailgating allowed at the games, according to the MAC’s release. The MAC also said, “the participation of Marching Band, Dance, Cheer and Spirit Squads at football games will be at institutional discretion guided by Conference protocols and consistent with public health guidance.”

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

