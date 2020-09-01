SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Buckeye Breakfast: College Coaches May Contact Class of 2022 Recruits

Brendan Gulick

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State and the world of college athletics. Here are your headlines for September 1, 2020.

College Coaches May Contact Class of 2022 Recruits

NCAA Division I football coaches are allowed to contact 2022 recruits as of today, Tuesday, September 1. This always becomes a big day for rising juniors. 

Prior to September 1 of a recruit's junior year of high school, all correspondence must be conducted through the recruited player's high school coach. Those recruits may call a college coach and the college coach can answer the phone. Beginning September 1, college coaches may text, email, or otherwise message recruits, but they are still not allowed to call recruits directly.

Ohio State currently has five prospects secured with verbal commitments in the 2022 cycle; linebacker Gabe Powers (Marysville, Ohio), linebacker C.J. Hicks (Dayton, Ohio), athlete/linebacker Dasan McCullough (Overland Park, Kansas), offensive lineman Tegra Tshabola (West Chester, Ohio) and cornerback Jyaire Brown (West Chester, Ohio).

McCullough is the only out-of-state commit at the moment. Bennett Christian, a tight end from Georgia, could become the second on Tuesday night as he will be choosing between Ohio State or Tennessee.

Ohio State has reportedly offered 78 players in the class so far.

Nick Saban Leads Alabama Athletes on March to Protest Social Injustices

Alabama head coach Nick Saban led a protest walk in Tuscaloosa with dozens of football players and several other student-athletes on campus. The group was marching to protests social injustice and recent police brutality incidents across the country.

According to the Associated Press, "the group marched a short distance Monday on the school's campus from the Mal M. Moore Athletic Facility to Foster Auditorium, where segregationist Gov. George Wallace stood at the door in 1963 trying to block the entry of two Black students."

We hope you have a great day - and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rashod Berry Getting a Shot on New England's Defense

Multiple position(s) for the recent Buckeye now sparking questions about unique role with Patriots.

Jake Hromada

by

Adam Prescott

Ohio State Among Three Big Ten Schools That Did Not Vote to Postpone Football Season

In response to last week's lawsuit, the league acknowledged today that the presidents overwhelmingly voted 11-3 to postpone the season. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

How Much will J.K. Dobbins Add to Historic Ravens Backfield?

Former Buckeye and second-round pick joins veteran Mark Ingram II and MVP Lamar Jackson.

Tyler Stephen

by

ByKyleKelly

Recruiting: Jager Burton Chooses Kentucky Over Ohio State and Other Powerhouses

Heralded offensive guard attends high school just four miles from UK campus.

Adam Prescott

by

PrincePatt216

Jack Sawyer Discusses Current Preparation and Outlook for Ohio State

Star defensive end recently opted out of high school season, plans to enroll early for Buckeyes.

Adam Prescott

Ohio State Parents Express Frustrations, Hope for Answers from Big Ten

Randy Wade, Amanda Babb and Gee Scott Sr. spoke at Saturday's Ohio State parents protest, expressing their frustrations with the canceled fall football season.

Brendan Gulick

by

ByKyleKelly

Buckeye Breakfast: LSU's Best Player Opts Out of 2020 Season

Arguably the top WR in college football has chosen to sit out this fall. Plus, the Big Ten Network celebrated its 13th birthday and the betting lines have been posted for the first weekend of FBS football.

Kyle Kelly

Buckeye Breakfast: Justin Fields Spotted at Georgia Scrimmage

Fields was visiting some friends at Georgia on Saturday, but that didn't stop fans from speculating on social media that he might transfer. Plus, the latest OSU CoVID information.

Brendan Gulick

by

ByKyleKelly

Instant Reactions and Parent Comments from Big Ten Protest at Ohio Stadium

Roughly 25-30 parents take center stage, many of them addressing the crowd through a variety of angles.

Adam Prescott

by

PrincePatt216

Ohio State Buckeyes: This Week in Social Media

Get caught up on the latest viral posts involving Ohio State Athletics from this past week.

Kyle Kelly