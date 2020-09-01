Buckeye Breakfast: College Coaches May Contact Class of 2022 Recruits

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State and the world of college athletics. Here are your headlines for September 1, 2020.

College Coaches May Contact Class of 2022 Recruits

NCAA Division I football coaches are allowed to contact 2022 recruits as of today, Tuesday, September 1. This always becomes a big day for rising juniors.

Prior to September 1 of a recruit's junior year of high school, all correspondence must be conducted through the recruited player's high school coach. Those recruits may call a college coach and the college coach can answer the phone. Beginning September 1, college coaches may text, email, or otherwise message recruits, but they are still not allowed to call recruits directly.

Ohio State currently has five prospects secured with verbal commitments in the 2022 cycle; linebacker Gabe Powers (Marysville, Ohio), linebacker C.J. Hicks (Dayton, Ohio), athlete/linebacker Dasan McCullough (Overland Park, Kansas), offensive lineman Tegra Tshabola (West Chester, Ohio) and cornerback Jyaire Brown (West Chester, Ohio).

McCullough is the only out-of-state commit at the moment. Bennett Christian, a tight end from Georgia, could become the second on Tuesday night as he will be choosing between Ohio State or Tennessee.

Ohio State has reportedly offered 78 players in the class so far.

Nick Saban Leads Alabama Athletes on March to Protest Social Injustices

Alabama head coach Nick Saban led a protest walk in Tuscaloosa with dozens of football players and several other student-athletes on campus. The group was marching to protests social injustice and recent police brutality incidents across the country.

According to the Associated Press, "the group marched a short distance Monday on the school's campus from the Mal M. Moore Athletic Facility to Foster Auditorium, where segregationist Gov. George Wallace stood at the door in 1963 trying to block the entry of two Black students."

We hope you have a great day - and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!