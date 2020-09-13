Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State and the world of college athletics. Here are your headlines for September 13, 2020.

Ohio State's Dr. Borchers Playing Critical Role in Potential Big Ten Return

Ohio State team physician Dr. Jim Borchers is co-chairing the Big Ten's medical subcommittee, a critical part of the conference's Return to Competition Task Force. According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports, Borchers has impressed many of Big Ten Presidents and Chancellors and his testimony and research have been critical in getting the Big Ten to the point where they're willing to reconvene.

Several weeks ago, there was no realistic chance that the league would hold another vote on reinstating fall sports. Here is an excerpt from Thamel's report Saturday evening.

Much of the onus of showing what’s different will be on Ohio State head team physician Dr. Jim Borchers. He’s on the return to competition task force as the medical co-chair. When the Big Ten initially canceled, there were questions about testing, contact tracing and uncertainty surrounding myocarditis. There were also questions as to whether COVID-19 could be spread through football practice or playing games. Six weeks later, the Big Ten appears poised to have some type of rapid daily testing agreements. That could help potentially mitigate contact tracing concerns. Eight of the presidents have already heard what Dr. Borchers had to say on Saturday. The additional six presidents, all of whom voted to postpone in August, are an important new audience. Those who’ve been on Big Ten Zoom calls recently have been impressed by Dr. Borchers. “It’s a convincing argument,” said a Big Ten source. “The testing piece and the way that the testing negates contact tracing. Our big problem right now is that we have a minimum four or five schools that are really prohibited through contact tracing.”

Based on that report, the Big Ten should make an announcement by Tuesday late afternoon whether it will give the green light on the season. We'll see if Borchers can help persuade at least six COP/C members who previously voted for postponement.

Big 12 Sucker-Punched on Opening Weekend

There is little argument across the country as the season begins that Oklahoma is the class of the league. But considering the conference's lack of success in the College Football Playoff, this appeared to be fair criticism on FOX College Football's Big Noon Kickoff show.

Fast forward a few hours and the FOX crew was probably patting themselves on the back.

The Big 12 had a rough opening weekend of the season, with three teams (and nearly a fourth) losing to non-Power 5 schools. Arkansas State beat Kansas State, Louisiana topped No. 23 Iowa State and Coastal Carolina dominated Kansas. Oklahoma, Texas and West Virginia all won big, but the Sun Belt is justifiably enjoying its moment in the sun.

We hope you have a great day - and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

