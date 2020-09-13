SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Buckeye Breakfast: Ohio State's Dr. Borchers Playing Critical Role in Potential Big Ten Return

Brendan Gulick

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State and the world of college athletics. Here are your headlines for September 13, 2020.

Ohio State's Dr. Borchers Playing Critical Role in Potential Big Ten Return

Ohio State team physician Dr. Jim Borchers is co-chairing the Big Ten's medical subcommittee, a critical part of the conference's Return to Competition Task Force. According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports, Borchers has impressed many of Big Ten Presidents and Chancellors and his testimony and research have been critical in getting the Big Ten to the point where they're willing to reconvene. 

Several weeks ago, there was no realistic chance that the league would hold another vote on reinstating fall sports. Here is an excerpt from Thamel's report Saturday evening.

Much of the onus of showing what’s different will be on Ohio State head team physician Dr. Jim Borchers. He’s on the return to competition task force as the medical co-chair. When the Big Ten initially canceled, there were questions about testing, contact tracing and uncertainty surrounding myocarditis. There were also questions as to whether COVID-19 could be spread through football practice or playing games. 

Six weeks later, the Big Ten appears poised to have some type of rapid daily testing agreements. That could help potentially mitigate contact tracing concerns. Eight of the presidents have already heard what Dr. Borchers had to say on Saturday. The additional six presidents, all of whom voted to postpone in August, are an important new audience. 

Those who’ve been on Big Ten Zoom calls recently have been impressed by Dr. Borchers. 

“It’s a convincing argument,” said a Big Ten source. “The testing piece and the way that the testing negates contact tracing. Our big problem right now is that we have a minimum four or five schools that are really prohibited through contact tracing.”

Based on that report, the Big Ten should make an announcement by Tuesday late afternoon whether it will give the green light on the season. We'll see if Borchers can help persuade at least six COP/C members who previously voted for postponement.

Big 12 Sucker-Punched on Opening Weekend

There is little argument across the country as the season begins that Oklahoma is the class of the league. But considering the conference's lack of success in the College Football Playoff, this appeared to be fair criticism on FOX College Football's Big Noon Kickoff show.

Fast forward a few hours and the FOX crew was probably patting themselves on the back.

The Big 12 had a rough opening weekend of the season, with three teams (and nearly a fourth) losing to non-Power 5 schools. Arkansas State beat Kansas State, Louisiana topped No. 23 Iowa State and Coastal Carolina dominated Kansas. Oklahoma, Texas and West Virginia all won big, but the Sun Belt is justifiably enjoying its moment in the sun.

We hope you have a great day - and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OHIO STATE VIRTUAL GAME DAY: Buckeyes Host Rutgers for Home Opener

Ohio State opens its virtual home portion of the schedule with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium in Columbus for week two of the BuckeyesNow simulated season.

Brendan Gulick

Eddie Marotta

BuckeyesNow Reacts to Ohio State Virtual Win over Rutgers

After the Buckeyes crept past Illinois in their virtual opener, OSU crushed Rutgers in a record-breaking day at the Horseshoe. WATCH our biggest takeaways from the game here.

Brendan Gulick

Big Ten Presidents to Meet Sunday, Likely Vote on Football Season Within 72 Hours

Today's presentation to a group of the Big Ten presidents provided enough information for them to think its appropriate to gather the entire council and revisit a fall football season.

Brendan Gulick

Buckeye Breakfast: Updated CFB National Title Odds and Big 12 Announces Testing Program

New odds released to win the national championship, with Ohio State removed, and the Big 12 partners with Quidel Rapid Testing.

Adam Prescott

ActionJacksonnn

Gabe Powers: "I am a Buckeye for Life"

Elite linebacker reiterates that his recruitment is closed, and the focus is now on getting bigger, faster and stronger.

Adam Prescott

VIRTUAL RECAP: Sermon, Cooper Shine in 59-0 Trouncing of Rutgers

Watch the highlights as the Buckeyes cruise to lopsided victory in the Horseshoe behind memorable days for their running back and defensive end.

Adam Prescott

Ryan Day on College GameDay: "We Need to Try to Get Going by Mid-October"

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day appeared on College GameDay on Saturday to echo many of the thoughts he expressed on Thursday. He's hopeful for a Big Ten season beginning in mid-October. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State Commits Light Up Friday Night Opposition

Future Buckeyes and their teams put up big scores Friday night. Read about final results here.

Jake Hromada

GAME PREVIEW: Buckeyes Set to Host Rutgers in Virtual Home Opener

Ohio State looks to deliver more of a complete performance against Rutgers after a narrow 27-24 escape at Illinois in its virtual opener. Read more.

Adam Prescott

ActionJacksonnn

BREAKING: Wyatt Davis Announces He is Turning Pro

Davis is perhaps the best interior lineman in the country. He's the first Buckeye to declare for the draft and if the Big Ten reschedules the season, Davis won't be on the field.

Brendan Gulick

ActionJacksonnn