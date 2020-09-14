Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State and the world of college athletics. Here are your headlines for September 14, 2020.

NCAA Division I Council to Approve Increasing Basketball Practice Time

According to a report from CBS Sports, there will be more practice time for the basketball programs in NCAA Division I. A vote will be made in two days to double the amount of practice time from four hours to eight, likely starting sometime this month.

Rothstein also notes that this will create a training camp-like environment ahead of the first day of official practice time. Teams will potentially be allowed to hold official practices six weeks before college basketball’s start date.

Ohio State is currently scheduled to tip off the season against Oakland University on Nov. 11. The Buckeyes could begin official practice as soon as Wednesday, Sept. 30. OSU head coach Chris Holtmann previously acknowledged that his guys were the happiest when they were on campus.

Ohio State University Cancelling Spring Break

As much as this may sound like a bad April Fool's Day prank, there will be no spring break for students attending Ohio State University next semester.

CNN reports that in a letter sent by Executive Vice President and Provost Bruce A. McPheron to students, faculty and staff on Friday that “the university would instead have two instructional breaks with no classes on February 9 and March 31.”

"This approach will keep our community together throughout the semester and reduce travel-related exposures," McPheron explained — according to CNN.

Last year around spring break is when CoVID numbers took the USA by storm and Ohio State will attempt to weather that storm with its cancellation of vacation in the spring.

We hope you have a great day - and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

