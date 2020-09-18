SI.com
Buckeye Breakfast: Two Ohio State Coaches Make 247 Sports’ ‘30 Under 30’ List

Kyle Kelly

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State and the world of college athletics. Here are your headlines for September 18, 2020.

Two Ohio State Coaches Make 247 Sports’ ‘30 Under 30’ List

Considering the Buckeyes made the College Football Playoff last season, it is no surprise that Ohio State’s coaching staff is highly regarded in the FBS landscape. 247 Sports made that evident in their list of the 30 best assistant coaches under 30 years old.

OSU quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis and quality control coach Keenan Bailey were featured on this year’s list.

Dennis has made the list for the second straight year, while he is in his first year as Ohio State’s quarterback coach. Dennis was critical to Dwayne Haskins' development during the 2018 season.

On the other hand, Bailey is making his first appearance on the list.

247 Sports notes that, “Bailey had a few on-field offers this offseason but turned them down to remain on Ryan Day’s staff for another season. He previously worked with Ohio State’s receivers – both as a GA and quality control coach – and transitioned to quarterbacks this offseason.”

They also say according to a Buckeye source, “Bailey will be the next guy to get a big job from Ohio State.”

MAC Mulling Return Of Football

The Mid-American Conference became the first FBS conference to postpone the start of its college football season, but after the Big Ten reinstated its season and the Pac-12 and Mountain West conferences have begun planning their returns, the MAC didn't want to be the only league left behind.

Kent State head football coach Sean Lewis took to Twitter to discuss his feelings of why his team should play.

Michigan Mask-While-Play Mandate Could Change

Upon the return of high school sports in Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer said made it a requirement for athletes playing football, soccer and volleyball to wear a face covering. Whitmer also followed up to say that this requirement applies to Big Ten football played in the state of Michigan as well. However, Whitmer is willing to make possible adjustments.

According to the Associated Press, Whitmer's chief legal counsel Mark Totten said, "This development just came yesterday from the Big Ten. I think we're certainly open to having conversations."

Spokesperson Tiffany Brown relayed a similar message.

We hope you have a great day - and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

by

Buckeyefan1049