Buckeye Breakfast: Taylor Decker Earns Massive Contract Extension

Taylor Decker Gets The Big Bucks

The 2014 Ohio State Buckeyes won the inaugural College Football Playoff national championship, thanks in large part to some of the best underclassmen in the country. Several of those players were selected in the first two rounds of the 2016 NFL Draft and have gone on to have terrific professional careers. Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker is the most newest member of that group to cash in on a huge contract extension.

In fact, five of the first 20 picks that year were Ohio State players. The Buckeyes had 12 players selected, all in the first four rounds. That draft represented the most Ohio State players taken since the 2004 draft when 14 Buckeyes heard their names called.

Michigan, Texas Making Major Cutbacks in Athletics

Universities across the country are in financial trouble because of the pandemic. While it doesn't surprise most fans to learn that small-budget operations or small schools have experienced significant challenges, it may come as a surprise that two of the most profitable athletic departments in America are making massive cutbacks. Michigan and Texas two of the four biggest engines for athletics' revenue (both in excess of $200 million in 2019) are slashing budgets.

Jim Harbaugh and Juwan Howard previously took a 10% pay cut as well.

Pigskin on Pay-Per-View?

FBS teams will kick-off their seasons this weekend, but it will be an extra week or two before the Power 5 teams hit the gridiron.

Meanwhile, it was announced today that a two-time College Football Playoff representative is hoping to mitigate the absence of fans by televising their game in a new way.

It will be very interesting to see the ratings for this game.

Sooners Name Their QB

Speaking of Oklahoma, it seems like it's becoming an annual tradition for Lincoln Riley to send his starting quarterback to New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation (and the Sooners have a pretty good winning percentage there, too.) Riley announced their new starter today.

Considering his predecessors, Rattler has some big shoes to fill.

