Buckeye Breakfast: Big Ten Gives Ohio State Easy Path to Title Game

Brendan Gulick

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State and the world of college athletics. Here are your headlines for September 19, 2020.

Big Ten Gives Ohio State Easy Path to Title Game

Ohio State fans were thrilled with the schedule release on Saturday morning, seeing them play arguably two of the worst three teams in the West Division. With only an eight game season, the Buckeyes avoided Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa and Purdue this fall. Perhaps no team in the Big Ten has an easier path to the title game (although admittedly, Penn State's schedule is also not terribly difficult).

Halloween should be a night to remember, when the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions meet in Week 2 with the division title likely in the balance.

Dan Patrick Says What Everyone Was Thinking

The first thought that popped into Buckeyes' fans minds when they saw Week 1 yesterday? "Boy, the league really stuck it to Nebraska!" The Cornhuskers open the season at Ohio State and at home against Wisconsin. Ouch.

As it turns out, there might actually be something to that.

Hard to know if there's anything to that for sure, but Dan Patrick is a well-respected longtime journalist and the likelihood of him having a good source seems reasonable.

Apparently, Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos isn't happy about getting the short end of the stick.

We hope you have a great day - and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

