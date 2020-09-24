Buckeye Breakfast: Shaun Wade Returns to Practice

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State and the world of college athletics. Here are your headlines for September 24, 2020.

Shaun Wade Officially Returns to Practice

Shaun Wade was back at practice on Wednesday for the first time since choosing to opt back in for the 2020 season.

Wade announced on Thursday Sept. 17 that he would come back to play for the Buckeyes after he declared for the NFL Draft just three days prior. The Big Ten reinstated the football season on Wednesday Sept. 16 after postponing it on Aug. 11.

Both Wade and Wyatt Davis, who also opted back in after leaving the team briefly, have returned to practice and are eligible for this season.

Ohio State will not practice today, but they'll be back on the field tomorrow (Friday).

University of Houston has Fourth Consecutive Game Cancelled by CoVID-19

It's been more frustrating this fall for the Houston Cougars football team than perhaps any other team in America - particularly because they still haven't played a game. While many of their league foes in the American Athletic Conference are getting ready to play their fourth games of the season, Houston has yet to take the field for reasons beyond its control.

The Houston-North Texas game scheduled for Saturday has been postponed after the Mean Green registered four positive CoVID tests and subsequent contact tracing led the unable to field a team this weekend. Houston previously had games against Rice, Memphis and Baylor all cancelled because of the pandemic.

What makes the situation even more frustrating for the Cougars? They conducted 175 CoVID tests last Friday and all 175 came back negative. They've been ready to play and healthy each week, but left at the altar four straight weeks.

Houston's next scheduled game is against Tulane on Oct. 8.

