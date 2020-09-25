Buckeye Breakfast: Pac-12 Announces Nov. 7 Start for Football

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State and the world of college athletics. Here are your headlines for September 25, 2020.

Pac-12 Announces Nov. 7 Start for Football

The Pac-12 became the final Power 5 league to reinstate football this fall, making their return official on Thursday evening. The league intends to play a 7-game schedule beginning Nov. 7 and will do so in empty stadiums.

The league presidents and chancellors voted unanimously to reinstate the season. Their season could end up being shorter than most Power 5 teams if everyone pays a full slate, but better late than never.

Desmond Howard Skeptical To Place Buckeyes In Playoff

In an interview on ESPN’s “Get Up” Wednesday morning, Howard says he's hesitant to include Ohio State as one of the four teams to be selected for the College Football Playoff.

“As we sit here today, I’d say Alabama, Clemson and then I would go Ohio State. I'm a little hesitant and I'll tell you why. And I'd go Oklahoma,” Howard said.

“Ohio State I was hesitant about simply because if you look at the landscape of college football right now with these games being postponed or cancelled, the Big Ten didn't leave any margin for error. They got eight games in eight weeks; they have to get all those games in. I'm not sure if they're all going to play a complete eight game schedule.”

For what it's worth, the College Football Playoff selection committee has not designated a minimum number of games played as a selection criteria this year.

Joel Klatt Praises Justin Fields

Fox Sports’ lead college football analyst loves the improvements Justin Fields has made since emerging on the scene at Ohio State. Klatt broke down how Fields became stronger in several areas as last season progressed.

In the video, Klatt highlighted Fields’ ability to run, throw the ball downfield and his presence in the pocket.

“That’s why he was so good and why Ryan Day was excited playing late in the season,” Klatt said. “That’s why I am expecting even more from him this season.”

Tennessee Extends Jeremy Pruitt

After just two seasons, the Volunteers extended head coach Jeremy Pruitt on Thursday.

In University of Tennessee’s release yesterday, it is noted that “the extension terms include compensation of $3.8 million in 2020, with an increase to $4.2 million starting in 2021.”

Since 2018, Pruitt has led the Vols to a 13-12 record, including a victory over Indiana in the Gator Bowl this past season. Tennessee has a gauntlet of a schedule this year, with five of its opponents being ranked inside the top 10 of the most recent AP Poll. Pruitt has also recruited one of the top five classes in the country for the high school Class of 2021.

