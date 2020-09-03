SI.com
Buckeye Breakfast: Former Buckeye Damon Arnette Suffers Thumb Injury

Brendan Gulick

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State and the world of college athletics. Here are your headlines for September 3, 2020.

Former Buckeye Damon Arnette Suffers Thumb Injury

The Las Vegas Raiders made Damon Arnette the second pick in franchise history when they took him 19th overall in April (the team drafted Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III at No. 12). Unfortunately, Arnette's professional career has gotten off to a bumpy start.

NFL Network's Ian Rapaport is reporting that Arnette fractured his thumb in practice and he's currently in a soft cast. "A rough situation for the rookie who had impressed, though he did once play with a club at Ohio State.”

NFL Network's Mike Garofolo adds that Arnette had been practicing with his wrist wrapped as he attempted to play with the pain. However, it has “affected his ability to jam receivers.”

We'll see if Arnette can play through the injury. Hopefully he won't miss too much time.

Georgia Bulldogs Quarterback Jamie Newman Opts Out of Season

Jamie Newman was expected to be the starting quarterback for the Bulldogs this fall after grad-transferring from Wake Forest to Georgia following the 2019 season. But Newman announced on Wednesday that he will forgo the 2020 season and instead prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft.

Newman is the No. 6 rated quarterback prospect according to ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay. USC transfer JT Daniels, who joined Georgia's team in May after receiving a waiver from the NCAA, is now the favorite to replace 3-year starter Jake Fromm, who is in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills.

We hope you have a great day - and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

