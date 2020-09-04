Buckeye Breakfast: Ohio State Reporting Increase in CoVID-19 Cases

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State and the world of college athletics. Here are your headlines for September 4, 2020.

Ohio State Reporting Increase in CoVID-19 Cases

According to new data released by The Ohio State University late Wednesday, the number of positive coronavirus cases among students has increased by over 400 since late last week.

OSU's data dashboard showed 882 total positive cases from August 14 through August 31. It's a positive rate of 3.13%.

On Monday, however, 5.7% of students who live on-campus tested positive and the 24-hour positivity rate for students who live off-campus students was 9.66%. This is an important distinction because Wednesday marked the first time that the university distinguished between on-campus and off-campus testing in their reporting.

While the on-campus positivity rate was down from 5.86%, the off-campus rate is not as encouraging.

Read more about the data in the Columbus Dispatch.

The Best Damn Band in the Land Documentary

It is a shame that no one will get to “Dot The I” this Fall, but the Ohio State Marching Band is still getting some attention. You can see how the Marching Buckeyes orchestrate their halftime shows and much more as part of the "TBDBITL 141" feature film. The film is available for rent or purchase at vimeo.com, with proceeds supporting the band's scholarship program.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Reinstates High School Sports, Including Football

The Fall 2020 football season has been reinstated by the Representative Council of the Michigan High School Athletic Association after Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Executive Order 176 lifted restrictions that previously did not allow the sport to be played.

“We are thankful for the opportunity for kids to get back on the field in all fall sports, and we appreciate Governor Whitmer providing that opportunity with Executive Order 176 ,” MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said. “We share the Governor’s priorities of putting health and safety first, and the COVID-19 guidance and protocols designed by the MHSAA at her request have led to the safe starts in all sports across the state.



“Thirty three other states are currently participating in all fall sports, and the MHSAA and its member schools are committed to doing this as safely as possible. We are ready to again provide those experiences to students and communities that have hoped for a return of some normalcy. Given the challenges of online education in many school districts across the state, providing sports and a daily routine may be more important than ever in motivating students and providing a safe outlet for physical activity, competition and socialization.”

The season will commence September 18.

While the order says nothing about Big Ten football, hopefully it's another step in the right direction for the college game to come back in the Midwest, too.

While the order says nothing about Big Ten football, hopefully it's another step in the right direction for the college game to come back in the Midwest, too.

