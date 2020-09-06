Buckeye Breakfast: NCAA Chief Medical Officer Not Opposed to Football this Autumn

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State and the world of college athletics. Here are your headlines for September 6, 2020.

NCAA Chief Medical Officer Not Opposed to Football this Autumn

NCAA Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Hainline is considered perhaps the most important voice in medicine for intercollegiate athletics and he indirectly gave the Big Ten's decision to postpone football a major criticism.

Dr. Hainline said late on Friday, “I work very closely with the SEC, Big 12, ACC and all of the autonomy five conferences… the final recommendations were exactly aligned with the NCAA decisions. So I’m highly confident, from a decision making point of view, with regards to football.

“Nobody is denying any facts. Again, highly respected individuals are looking at the data. Some of its, you know, you take a risk if you do this and a risk if you don’t do that — the sort of tolerance you have in playing it out. Ultimately, the virus is going to decide.”

So while three of the other four Power 5 conferences prepare for a football season later this month, the Ohio State Buckeyes and the rest of the Big Ten sit idly by and hope that conference leadership has a change of heart. The NCAA isn't standing in their way of reversing course and playing this fall.

Fifty Former Buckeyes Breaking Camp with NFL Teams

With Saturday's 4:00 p.m. EST roster deadline having past, the Ohio State Buckeyes learned they have 50 former players currently on an NFL roster. No team has more than Washington or Cincinnati (four each) and 26 of the 32 teams have at least one former Buckeye (Arizona, Buffalo, Kansas City, New York Jets, Tampa Bay and Tennessee do not have any).

Check out the entire list of 50 players here.

Only one of the 10 drafted Buckeyes this April didn't make a roster, and that's because Jashon Cornell was placed on injured reserve by the Detroit Lions with an Achilles injury. However, all five undrafted rookies from Ohio State that were invited to training camp were released on Saturday, including Rashod Berry (Patriots), Austin Mack and Binjimen Victor (Giants), Branden Bowen (Panthers) and Liam McCullough (Steelers).

