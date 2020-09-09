SI.com
Buckeye Breakfast: 2021 Commit Reid Carrico Dominating Competition at Ironton

Kyle Kelly

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State and the world of college athletics. Here are your headlines for September 9, 2020.

2021 Commit Reid Carrico Dominates Second Game of Senior Year

The fact that Ohio high school football is playing this fall is tremendous - especially when some of Ohio State’s top commits are showing out right here in the Buckeye state.

Four-star linebacker and OSU-commit Reid Carrico is making the most of his opportunity to shine under the Friday Night Lights. In a 55-7 win against Gallia Academy last week, Carrico put on a show.

Carrico has been vocal about the opportunity to play this fall by telling Letterman Row, “this is really important.”

Perhaps some of that is a revenge mindset. Last year, Carrico's Tigers lost to Kirtland in the OHSAA Division V state championship. Carrico scored three touchdowns in a 50-9 season-opening win against rival Portsmouth and followed it up last week with a four touchdown performance, a strip sack and a 65-yard punt return.

The Ironton High School linebacker, Carrico, is ranked No. 62 overall in the SI-99 preseason rankings and the No. 8 overall linebacker.

Ohio State Rookies In The NFL … Madden Edition

Nine former Buckeyes will hit the turf for the first time in their NFL careers this week. Because we have no preseason highlights of these former OSU standouts making their mark in the new threads, Ohio State Football’s twitter was creative in recognizing the former Buckeyes.

If you need your quick fix of Buckeye football today, they have that too with some short snippets of plays from last season. We miss the big play highlights just as much as you.

Iowa Is Back On The Gridiron

Last week the Iowa Hawkeyes had 93 positive CoVID-19 tests, leading to the suspension of practices up until yesterday. The University of Iowa athletics program released a statement announcing the resumption of practices.

The Hawkeyes can go on with voluntary and mandatory workouts as they wait to find out when they can play again.

ACC Gives Football This Fall The Green Light

If there was any doubt at all that the Atlantic Coast Conference would play football this upcoming season, there isn’t anymore.

Yesterday, the ACC confirmed the fall sports season will proceed as planned in an official statement. Let's call it the "officially official official statement."

Clemson, North Carolina and Notre Dame are among teams that will kick-off their season this Saturday.

We hope you have a great day - and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

We hope you have a great day - and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

