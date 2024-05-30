Buckeyes Announce Times and TV Channels for Mulitple 2024 Matchups
As the Ohio State Buckeyes prepare for another successful season that hopefully includes a Big Ten title and a deep College Football Playoff run, fans share their excitement.
The Buckeyes are always a big draw both live - selling out the horseshoe on a regular basis - and on television, often drawing the primetime slot on network television.
And now, Ohio State fans can plan ahead for at least a handful of games and where and how to watch. Confirmed times and carriers for 2024 Ohio State games include:
▪ Aug. 31 – Ohio State vs. Akron at Ohio Stadium: 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS
▪ Sept. 7 – Ohio State vs. Western Michigan at Ohio Stadium: 7:30 p.m. ET on BTN
▪ Nov. 30 – Ohio State vs. Michigan at Ohio Stadium: 12 p.m. ET on FOX (previously announced)
The Buckeyes also announced the Oct. 26 game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers will start at either 12 p.m. ET, 3:30 p.m. ET or 7:30 p.m. ET, and will be decided closer to game day. The television network will also be announced at a later date.
The Nov. 16 game against Northwestern - to be played at Wrigley Field in Chicago - will start either at 12 p.m. ET or 3:30 p.m. ET - also to be decided closer to game day. The viewing options and television channels for that game will also be announced at a later time.
The Buckeyes have had a successful offseason thus far, and look to be one of the favorites this upcoming season for both the Big Ten championship as well as selection for the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff.