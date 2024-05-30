Buckeyes Now

Buckeyes Announce Times and TV Channels for Mulitple 2024 Matchups

As the Ohio State Buckeyes prepare for another successful season that hopefully includes a Big Ten title and a deep College Football Playoff run, fans share their excitement.

Timm Hamm

April 13, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) hands off to running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) of the scarlet team during the first half of the LifeSports spring football game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday.
The Buckeyes are always a big draw both live - selling out the horseshoe on a regular basis - and on television, often drawing the primetime slot on network television.

And now, Ohio State fans can plan ahead for at least a handful of games and where and how to watch. Confirmed times and carriers for 2024 Ohio State games include:

    ▪    Aug. 31 – Ohio State vs. Akron at Ohio Stadium: 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS
    ▪    Sept. 7 – Ohio State vs. Western Michigan at Ohio Stadium: 7:30 p.m. ET on BTN
    ▪    Nov. 30 – Ohio State vs. Michigan at Ohio Stadium: 12 p.m. ET on FOX (previously announced)

The Buckeyes also announced the Oct. 26 game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers will start at either 12 p.m. ET, 3:30 p.m. ET or 7:30 p.m. ET, and will be decided closer to game day. The television network will also be announced at a later date.

The Nov. 16 game against Northwestern - to be played at Wrigley Field in Chicago - will start either at 12 p.m. ET or 3:30 p.m. ET - also to be decided closer to game day. The viewing options and television channels for that game will also be announced at a later time.

The Buckeyes have had a successful offseason thus far, and look to be one of the favorites this upcoming season for both the Big Ten championship as well as selection for the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff.

Timm Hamm

