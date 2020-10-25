NFL Recap: Ohio State Notables Across Sunday Afternoon

Below are some notable Ohio State alums that had nice performances in the NFL throughout Sunday afternoon!

Terry McLaurin (Washington, WR)

The second-year wideout finished with game-highs of seven catches for 90 yards and a touchdown, as Washington posted a 25-3 victory over the struggling Dallas Cowboys. McLaurin, who had 11 targets, nearly had a second TD on the day but was ruled down just short.

Chase Young (Washington, DE)

Another fellow Buckeye for the same team, Young led his defense with six tackles (five solo) and one for a loss. The unit limited Dallas to just three points, 142 total yards and a 3 of 12 output on third down.

Corey Linsley (Green Bay, OL)

Lining up right in front of Aaron Rodgers at center, Linsley helped the Packers win a 35-20 road game over the Houston Texans. Rodgers was not sacked on the day and Linsley opened a nice hole for a late insurance touchdown.

Joey Bosa (Los Angeles, DE)

The dominant edge rusher remained a force on the line of scrimmage, finishing with three tackles (one for loss) a half-sack and QB hit as the Chargers beat Jacksonville 39-29. Bosa blew up a fourth-down attempt for the Jaguars, and affected many other plays without having stats to show. Jacksonville's team scoring output was heightened by a blocked punt for a TD.

Denzel Ward (Cleveland, CB)

The Browns improved to 5-2 on the season with a thrilling 37-34 victory against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. While it evolved into a shootout, Ward still made some critical plays to benefit his unit. He had six tackles, one for a loss, and three passes defended.

Curtis Samuel (Carolina, WR)

Returning from a knee injury that kept him out last Week, Samuel corralled all six of his targets for 48 yards in New Orleans. He also delivered a game-tying rushing touchdown from five yards out in the third quarter, but the Panthers ultimately dropped a close 27-24 decision to the Saints.

Marshon Lattimore (New Orleans, CB)

In that same game, Lattimore led his defense with six tackles while helping limit the Panthers to just seven points after halftime. New Orleans improved to 4-2 on the season.

