SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

NFL Recap: Ohio State Notables Across Sunday Afternoon

Adam Prescott

Below are some notable Ohio State alums that had nice performances in the NFL throughout Sunday afternoon!

Terry McLaurin (Washington, WR)

The second-year wideout finished with game-highs of seven catches for 90 yards and a touchdown, as Washington posted a 25-3 victory over the struggling Dallas Cowboys. McLaurin, who had 11 targets, nearly had a second TD on the day but was ruled down just short.

Terry-McLaurin-Dallas

Chase Young (Washington, DE)

Another fellow Buckeye for the same team, Young led his defense with six tackles (five solo) and one for a loss. The unit limited Dallas to just three points, 142 total yards and a 3 of 12 output on third down.

Chase-Young-Dallas

Corey Linsley (Green Bay, OL)

Lining up right in front of Aaron Rodgers at center, Linsley helped the Packers win a 35-20 road game over the Houston Texans. Rodgers was not sacked on the day and Linsley opened a nice hole for a late insurance touchdown.

Corey-Linsley-Packers-Rodgers

Joey Bosa (Los Angeles, DE)

The dominant edge rusher remained a force on the line of scrimmage, finishing with three tackles (one for loss) a half-sack and QB hit as the Chargers beat Jacksonville 39-29. Bosa blew up a fourth-down attempt for the Jaguars, and affected many other plays without having stats to show. Jacksonville's team scoring output was heightened by a blocked punt for a TD.

Joey-Bosa-Gardner-Minshew

Denzel Ward (Cleveland, CB)

The Browns improved to 5-2 on the season with a thrilling 37-34 victory against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. While it evolved into a shootout, Ward still made some critical plays to benefit his unit. He had six tackles, one for a loss, and three passes defended.

Denzel-Ward-AJ-Green

Curtis Samuel (Carolina, WR)

Returning from a knee injury that kept him out last Week, Samuel corralled all six of his targets for 48 yards in New Orleans. He also delivered a game-tying rushing touchdown from five yards out in the third quarter, but the Panthers ultimately dropped a close 27-24 decision to the Saints.

Curtis-Samuel-Saints

Marshon Lattimore (New Orleans, CB)

In that same game, Lattimore led his defense with six tackles while helping limit the Panthers to just seven points after halftime. New Orleans improved to 4-2 on the season.

Marshon Lattimore vs. Carolina

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Stats That Matter, Highlights and Photos from Ohio State's Win Over Nebraska

Here are some critical stats, highlights, photos and press conference footage from Ohio State's season-opening win over Nebraska.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State vs. Nebraska: Key Defensive Takeaways

Here are my biggest defensive takeaways after yesterday's Ohio State win over Nebraska.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State Jumps to No. 3 in AP, Coaches Polls

The Buckeyes are 1-0 and jumped two spots in the national rankings.

Kyle Kelly

Winners and Losers from Ohio State’s 52-17 Win vs. Nebraska

Who comes away from the opener riding high? What areas need cleaning up? Check out our thoughts on Saturday's winners and losers.

Eddie Marotta

Ohio State vs. Nebraska: Key Offensive Takeaways

Here are my biggest takeaways after yesterday's Ohio State win over Nebraska.

Brendan Gulick

Buckeyes in the NFL: Active and Inactive Players for Week 7

Full list of Ohio State players suiting up, and not dressing, with NFL teams on Sunday.

Adam Prescott

Across the Big Ten: Summaries and Highlights From Other League Games

Rapid fire highlights and takeaways from each football game throughout the conference this weekend.

Adam Prescott

Recruiting: Denzel Burke Out for Season After Shoulder Surgery

Class of 2021 athlete, who committed to Ohio State in May, suffered injury a few weeks ago.

Adam Prescott

Ryan Day Post-Game Comments Following Victory Against Nebraska

Answers on a variety of topics after his Buckeyes pull away to win their season opener 52-17.

Adam Prescott

What to Watch For: No. 5 Ohio State vs. Nebraska

If the Buckeyes do these things well, they'll be in great position to win this afternoon.

Brendan Gulick