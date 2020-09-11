SI.com
Buckeye Breakfast: More NFL Captains, Ice Hockey Delayed, ESPN Extends Desmond Howard

Kyle Kelly

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State and the world of college athletics. Here are your headlines for September 11, 2020.

Two Former Buckeyes Announced As Bengals Captains

Joe Burrow and Von Bell have earned the “C” on their chest for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020.

Of course, Burrow transferred from Ohio State to LSU and had one of the greatest seasons in college football history for a quarterback. Burrow capped off his collegiate career with a Heisman Trophy and by beating Clemson in the National Championship game. As a fifth-year senior, Burrow threw 60 touchdown passes and totaled 5,671 yards en route to becoming the No. 1 overall pick.

Burrow spent three years in Columbus, playing briefly in five games before transferring to Baton Rouge.

Bell comes back to the Buckeye State after spending the previous four seasons with the New Orleans Saints. Since being the No. 61 overall pick in the 2016 draft, Bell has accounted for 345 tackles and seven forced fumbles. This offseason he earned a three-year, $18 million deal with the Bengals.

The Bengals launch their season at home against the Chargers (and former Buckeyes Joey Bosa and K.J. Hill) on Sunday.

NCAA Delays Puck Drop For 2020

Ohio State Ice Hockey won’t be hitting the ice as soon as it hoped.

The Hockey Commissioners Association (HCA) announced that the upcoming season will be delayed due to the CoVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the decision is being left to individual conferences on when to begin the 2020-21 campaign.

ESPN Inks Desmond Howard To Contract Extension

College Football Gameday will have a familiar face around for years to come. ESPN signed analyst Desmond Howard to a multi-year contract extension Thursday afternoon, the company announced.

Howard has been on the set of College Football Gameday for the last 16 seasons. Unfortunately for the former Michigan Heisman Trophy winner, this year will (at the moment) include no games from the Big Ten.

We hope you have a great day - and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

 Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!  

