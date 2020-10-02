Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State and the world of college athletics. Here are your headlines for October 2, 2020.

CFP Pushes Back First Selection Date

It will be a little longer than usual for the first College Football Rankings to be released during a season that's already been odd.

CFP executive director Bill Hancock told ESPN on Thursday that the selection committee will unveil its first rankings on Nov. 24; one week later than usual.

"Now that we know all conferences' starting dates, this change will allow the committee to analyze another week of games," Hancock said via ESPN. "There will be four rankings before Selection Day. The committee members have been studying teams and watching video, and I know they're looking forward to rolling up their sleeves and getting together."

The final rankings are set for Dec. 20, one day following the Big Ten Championship game.

Standout 2020 Running Back in Transfer Portal

One of the best running backs from this latest incoming recruiting cycle is already seeking a new school.

Former Clemson commit Demarkcus Bowman, ranked No. 3 at his position coming out of high school, has entered the transfer portal as first reported by Matt Zenitz of AL.com

Bowman (Lakeland, Fla.) was considered a top-25 prospect by many regardless of position and one of the best in Florida. The Gators now seem to be a lading front-runner to secure Bowman, who recorded nine rushing attempts for 32 yards this season for Clemson. He was alongside Darien Rencher as the backups to standout Travis Etienne.

Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford also recruited and offered Bowman.

