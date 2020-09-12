SI.com
Buckeye Breakfast: Updated CFB National Title Odds, Big 12 Announces Testing Program

Adam Prescott

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State and the world of college athletics. Here are your headlines for Sept. 12, 2020.

Updated Odds to Win College Football National Championship

The Superbook at WestGate in Las Vegas has released new future odds to win the national title in what will be perhaps the most unique season ever. Ohio State was among the favorites for quite some time but, with a Big Ten season still uncertain, the Buckeyes have been removed from the board right now.

Clemson remains the favorite at 2/1, followed by SEC powers Alabama (3/1) and Georgia (4/1). See below for the contenders next in line:

Florida – 12/1
Oklahoma – 12/1
Notre Dame – 16/1
Texas – 30/1
Texas A&M – 30/1
LSU – 40/1
Auburn – 40/1

Clemson launches its campaign later tonight at Wake Forest as Power 5 leagues are now underway.

Big 12 Partners with Virtual Care for Families

Friday afternoon, the conference announced a testing program that will use Quidel Rapid Antigen tests for the coronavirus. These produce results in 15 minutes and allow for batch-testing capabilities.

The Big 12 protocols require three tests per week while each program is responsible for conducting anything further. Another league, the Pac-12, announced a deal with Quidel recently that allows for daily testing… although that conference does not have a fall playing schedule.

Schools in the Big 12 begin their seasons today, opening with one non-conference game before taking two weeks off. League play then commences on Saturday, Sept. 26.

We hope you have a great day - and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

