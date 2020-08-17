National media from all angles began reacting to the Big Ten petition created by Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields Sunday afternoon, and that continued into Monday morning through a variety of outlets.

As of Monday around lunch time, the petition was approaching 250,000 signatures and hasn’t shown a readiness to slow down. Among those who shared responses were host Colin Cowherd and frequent guest, Doug Gottlieb, during daily taping of “The Herd” on Fox Sports.

After initially addressing the petition, Gottlieb opened with his thoughts regarding the nature and background of where many players/coaches are coming from on such a difficult topic.

“I understand that COVID is dangerous, and that you likely have to shut down if an outbreak occurs,” Gottlieb began. “But all of these things can occur at home just like they can on campus. Athletes kind of live in a bubble anyway, and those bubbles have now been made even tighter with more state-of-art practice facilities. Guys already take online classes too, and typically hang out with just their teammates anyway.”

“They may not be completely safe, but they are SAFER playing at the school and being monitored than just living back at home, where they are likely going out with friends and still seeing people,” Gottlieb continued. “We live in a separated America, where people are being less responsible in some areas and more attentive in others. Imagine how much a football program has a say in a players life, and how much they become like family. You are just as likely to get sick not playing, but half as likely to get treated.”

Cowherd then continued after Gottlieb signed off, regarding both the dynamic of COVID and college athletics along with the risk-reward of Justin Fields playing in general.

“We have always been a can-do country,” Cowherd said. “Yes, five million people have this… but we have 335 million in our country. So, five of 335. Yes, the virus can be dangerous, but I think that percentage (0.015) is important to note. The safest people, by far, are physically-fit young kids and athletes surrounded by medical professionals. If you want to shut down colleges and do it all online, and have no sports, ok. But there is so much hypocrisy in bringing kids back to campus but then not playing sports.”

Fields has been adamant that he’s never considered opting out, referencing his family stability and competitiveness for football. It’s clear that playing one more season in college, with teammates at Ohio State, has become more important than where he might go in the NFL Draft.

Cowherd offered a more zoomed-out analysis simply relating to draft stock.

“I don’t think playing helps him in the draft, in my opinion, in any way,” Cowherd added. “He either stays the same or goes down, but he certainly appears locked in and committed to playing right now. It also doesn’t help if they play early in the spring. It’s going to be rough weather and solely Big Ten football without any Youngstown State’s (non-conference cupcakes) on the schedule to refine skills. I think it would be very risky.”

