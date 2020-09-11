SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Will Curtis Samuel Deliver a Breakout Season in Carolina?

Eddie Marotta

Curtis Samuel is one of the more intriguing current storylines regarding Buckeyes in the pros for 2020. An extremely versatile player at Ohio State, Samuel’s speed allowed him to be a threat as both a runner and receiver in the fast-paced Buckeye offense. After turning pro in 2017, Samuel was drafted No. 40 overall by the Panthers and looked to make a similar splash in the NFL.

Unfortunately for Samuel, a multitude of deterring factors have caused his production to dip through the first three years of his career. We all know about the issues Carolina has had in the quarterback room since Cam Newton’s injury issues starting flaring up midway through the 2018 season (and persisted through much of 2019 as well) but let’s not forget that Samuel will now have his third offensive coordinator in four years. A new head coach in Matt Rhule may be a saving grace.

Even though many aren’t high on the Panthers in a loaded NFC South that features star quarterbacks Drew Brees, Matt Ryan, and now Tom Brady, there is an opportunity for Samuel specifically to improve his numbers. Rhule ran a spread offensive system at Baylor and will likely want to incorporate many of those elements into a Teddy Bridgewater-run offense, which should allow Samuel to have more opportunities/space to showcase that versatility we all loved when he was a Buckeye.

Last year was the first time Samuel saw action in all 16 regular-season games during his stint in Carolina. Now entering the final year of his rookie deal, the pressure is on to improve his production from a career-high 627 receiving yards in 2019. He’s totaled 1,236 receiving yards and 278 rushing yards in his career thus far and, while Rhule will certainly look to utilize Samuel’s skill set more than it has been thus far, it doesn’t seem like there have been any talks of an extension to this point.

Hopefully this year will change that for Samuel. Regardless, it’s hard to believe that a guy like this won’t get another shot elsewhere if things don’t pan out in Carolina. Many believe he just needs a coach that knows how to use him in a variety of situations, and hasn’t quite had that through his first three years in the league. New coach, new quarterback, new Curtis Samuel? This 2020 season will prove to be a pivotal year for his NFL future.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OHIO STATE VIRTUAL GAME DAY: Buckeyes Open the 2020 Season at Illinois

Ohio State kicks off its virtual 2020 season at Memorial Stadium against the Fighting Illini in week one of the NCAA21 BuckeyesNow simulated season.

Brendan Gulick

by

Brendan Gulick

BREAKING: Wyatt Davis Announces He is Turning Pro

Davis is perhaps the best interior lineman in the country. He's the first Buckeye to declare for the draft and if the Big Ten reschedules the season, Davis won't be on the field.

Brendan Gulick

CJ Walker, Master Teague Headline Ohio State SAAC Members for 2020-21

Point guard and running back among 22 Buckeyes selected to the department's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

Adam Prescott

by

ByKyleKelly

Dwayne Haskins Named Captain of Washington Football Team

Haskins started seven games as a rookie and is now the week 1 leader as the franchise enters a new era. Read more.

Kyle Kelly

by

TommyStanzi29

Statement from Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day

"Our Players Want to Know, Why Can't They Play?" Read more here.

Adam Prescott

by

Orangeian

Behind Enemy Lines - Wisconsin Football Recruiting

Nolan Rucci joins the offensive line factory, top program selling points and more.

Adam Prescott

by

TommyStanzi29

GAME PREVIEW: Buckeyes Set to Host Rutgers in Virtual Home Opener

Ohio State looks to deliver more of a complete performance against Rutgers after a narrow 27-24 escape at Illinois in its virtual opener. Read more.

Adam Prescott

Bradley Roby: "These First Couple of Games, It’s Going to be Weird"

Seventh-year corner, and Buckeye alum, knows play could be sloppy early after tough summer.

Adam Prescott

by

Keegan Rice

Friday Night Fix: Ohio State Football Commits Prep for Week Three

Read about the two future Buckeyes starting their seasons, while others gear up for week three.

Jake Hromada

Buckeye Breakfast: More NFL Captains, Ice Hockey Delayed, ESPN Extends Desmond Howard

Vonn Bell and Joe Burrow lead Bengals, NCAA halts the puck drop and Howard signs new multi-year deal.

Kyle Kelly