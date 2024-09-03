Dallas Cowboys Predicted To Target Ohio State Buckeyes Star
The Ohio State Buckeyes are set to churn out quite a few more talented NFL prospects following the 2024 college football season. There are many players projected to be first-round picks and quite a few more who will be drafted in the rounds following.
One player who is being looked at as a potential first-round selection is wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.
During the season opener, Egbuka ended up catching four passes for 51 yards. It wasn't quite the game that he was hoping to produce, but he looked good. Most of all, he looked healthy.
Now, he is seeing his name placed high in 2025 NFL mock drafts.
CBS Sports has released a new mock draft. They have the Dallas Cowboys selecting Egbuka with the No. 23 overall pick.
"Egbuka is ready-made No. 2 wide receiver to pair with CeeDee Lamb. He's already an advanced route-runner who's savvy beyond his years. The senior receiver looked completely recovered in Week 1 from the injuries that plagued him in 2023."
Egbuka would be a perfect fit for the Cowboys. He would slide right in behind CeeDee Lamb and provide even more playmaking ability.
That being said, no one truly knows what the future has in store for Dallas. Jerry Jones has not committed long-term to star quarterback Dak Prescott. That has led to some speculation that the Cowboys could be looking to find a new quarterback for next year.
More than likely, Prescott will end up being back. It's still hard to believe that the two sides would end up parting ways.
Assuming that ends up being the case, Dallas would have an elite offense that Egbuka would be walking into. His presence could help the Cowboys take another step up offensively.
It's certainly an intriguing thought. We're still a long way away from the 2025 NFL Draft, but this prediction would be one that the Ohio State standout wide receiver would have to be ecstatic about.