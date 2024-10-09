Dallas Cowboys Urged to Pursue Sleeper Ohio State Defender
The Ohio State Buckeyes are loaded with future NFL talent. Even past the big names like Quinshon Judkins, Emeka Egbuka, Denzel Burke, and Jack Sawyer, there are plenty of players who will be playing on Sunday's next season.
One of those players is none other than cornerback Jordan Hancock.
While he isn't going to be a first, second, or likely third-round pick, Hancock will hear his name called at some point during the 2025 NFL Draft. He has big-time upside and could end up becoming a key role players at the NFL level.
Keeping that in mind, the Dallas Cowboys are being urged to consider targeting Hancock.
The Draft Network recently did a seven-round mock draft for the Cowboys. They suggested that Dallas select Hancock in the fifth round.
"The Cowboys need to get younger in their secondary. Jordan Hancock is a CB who has the frame to be able to move to nickel and safety in some situations. This defense under Mike Zimmer appears to be trying to figure everything out and a versatile secondary defender like Hancock could help this process out tremendously."
Hancock has quitely put together a big-time year for Ohio State.
Through the first five games of the season, Hancock has recorded 14 total tackles to go along with a forced fumble and three defended passes. He may not get the recognition that Burke does, but Hancock is a huge part of the passing defense.
Landing with the Cowboys would be an excellent situation for Hancock. Mike Zimmer is a good defensive coordinator and he would have an opportunity to carve out a role for himself right off the bat.
All of that being said, there is a lot of time between now and the 2025 NFL Draft and there is work to be done for Hancock. If he can put together a big season the rest of the way, he could work his way up higher in the draft.
Dallas may not end up landing Hancock, but they would make sense. They have a need and his skill-set would fit within their defense well.