Report from Dan Patrick Show: Big Ten Start in October is Less Likely

Nationally syndicated sports talk host Dan Patrick was one of the first media members to report on the Big Ten's postponement plans last month. Last week, Patrick reported that the league was eyeing a return on October 10, but there were several obstacles they needed to overcome. Tuesday morning, Patrick says the potential for a restart in a few weeks is losing traction.

Citing the same source that provided him information back in August that proved to be correct, Patrick says the Big Ten is uncertain regarding a fall start.

“There’s still a push back from the medical community in the Big Ten to not play,” Patrick said. “I was told (that) they simply do not have enough teams to play.”

"I was told the Michigan teams (Michigan and Michigan State) are not going to play, Illinois teams (meaning Illinois and Northwestern) are not going to play, Maryland's not going to play and Rutgers probably won't play."

There had been several rumors lately, and many from notable outlets, that the Big Ten was indeed going to re-vote on the postponed season. That vote was supposedly going to take place Friday or Saturday this past weekend, but it never happened.

“Now I’m told that the medical community with the Big Ten is trying to push to November now,” Patrick said. "It was Oct. 10 — that was the target date so they could get in a 10-game schedule and qualify for the postseason.

“I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

Meanwhile, the Big Ten and its commissioner Kevin Warren have been radio-silent on the issue.

Patrick didn't specify which teams would be interested in a November restart, but he indicated that the closer the Big Ten gets to a January season, the less likely it is that notable players are going to stick around.

“There are a lot of players who don’t want to practice now because there’s the uncertainty of (even playing) games this year,” Patrick said. “They’re trying to understand, ‘Why are we practicing for games that aren’t going to happen?’ And I think there’s starting to be some push back from some players at certain universities in the Big Ten.”

“I was told January could be a legitimate landing date for the Big Ten,” Patrick said. "Like that could still happen. But that is not anywhere near the consensus.

“But after talking to a Big Ten coach, my source says that they are really disappointed that the Big Ten commissioner, Kevin Warren, has gone silent. Because he should be saying something here.”

Meanwhile on Tuesday, ten elected officials from six different states penned a letter to Commissioner Warren, asking for the league to reverse course. Michigan Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield is leading the charge.

In response to a lawsuit filed by eight Nebraska football players, the Big Ten finally admitted publicly that a vote was held to postpone the season. The tally was 11-3 in favor of a postponement, with Nebraska, Iowa and Ohio State voting to play this fall. Warren said in a statement prior to being forced legally to reveal that tally that the league presidents and chancellors overwhelmingly voted to postpone the season and the league "will not revisit its decision."

