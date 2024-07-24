Did Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh Take a Shot at Ohio State Buckeyes’ Ryan Day?
The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines take part in one of the best rivalries in the wide world of sports. In recent years, the rivalry has featured Ryan Day and Jim Harbaugh going at it across the gridiron from each other.
While the coaches are friendly with each other on the field, shots have been fired and it's clear that there is dislike between them.
Keeping that in mind, did Harbaugh actually fire a shot at Day during a recent video? Remember, Harbaugh is no longer at Michigan and is now the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL.
In a recent video, he made a "third base" comment that reaches back to a past comment perceived to be about Day. Here is what he had to say in the most recent quote.
“To now be playing at the highest level of football. None here were born on third base, but rather had to work their way to first, then second, then third. A piece of advice if I may: Treat others as you would want to be treated. Any respect you give will be returned and then some, I’ve noticed. We are all now on third base, together, poised to bring it home.”
As mentioned, Harbaugh has previously made a "third base" comment that was widely believed to be about Day. The comment came back in 2021 after the Wolverines beat Ohio State. He was seemingly taking a jab at Day for taking over a program already constructed by former head coach Urban Meyer.
“Sometimes people are standing on third base, think they hit a triple, but they didn't."
There is no guarantee that this is a slight directed towards Day. However, the two were rivals and they clearly were not the biggest fans of each other.
Even though it may not have been a jab from Harbaugh, it certainly was worded in a way that makes it seem like it.
All of that being said, Day is hoping to lead Ohio State to a National Championship this season. He certainly has the roster talent to do so. Harbaugh, on the other, will try to lead the Chargers back to the NFL playoffs.
Despite the fact that these two don't coach against each other anymore, it seems like Harbaugh and Day might still be major rivals.