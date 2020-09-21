This past weekend was brutal for former Ohio State players currently playing in the NFL, as several went down with significant injuries. Some reasonably good news came back on Monday on current Denver Broncos' defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones, who suffered a knee injury in Sunday's 26-21 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Jones sustained a strained PCL and bruised bone in his knee and is expected to miss between four and six weeks for Denver.

While this certainly isn't good news, Jones' season is not over - and it's certainly better news than the Broncos got with standout receiver Cortland Sutton, who tore his ACL Sunday and will miss the remainder of the year.

Jones, a Cleveland, Ohio product from storied St. Ignatius High School, was looking forward to a big improvement during his second season in the NFL.

"I've been getting close and close — closer and closer every day," Jones said Aug. 21. "I've felt like every day, I've improved. I've grown, I've learned more about myself. I've learned more about how to adjust when players are starting to get to know your tendencies as a pass rusher and as a player in the run downs. So I think I'm getting close."

The Broncos drafted Jones with the No. 71 overall pick in 2019. His rookie season included 3.5 sacks and six quarterback hits over 14 games.

"He's a real good (pass) rusher," general manager John Elway said April 26, 2019. "He can rush the passer. Very good first step and can really get up the field, so we're excited about it. He really had a good year last year and (is) just continuing (to get better). He's just scratched the surface with the potential that he has, so we're excited to get Dre'Mont."

"(Jones is) absolutely still growing up, still maturing," Elway added. "So I think that with the help of Bill Kollar and the defensive staff that he'll continue to get better. So anytime you can get some pressure from inside, where he'll play — especially in nickel — it's an added bonus, especially with the guys that we have on the outside."

Jones was a wrecking ball on the Ohio State defensive line. He registered 115 tackles (22 tackles for loss), 10 sacks and three fumble recoveries over 29 games from 2016-2018.

