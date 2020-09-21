SI.com
Sunday Recap: Ezekiel Elliott, Cam Heyward Lead NFL Buckeyes in Week 2

Adam Prescott

It was a rather tough day for many former Buckeyes across the NFL Sunday afternoon, as multiple players endured damage.

Nick Bosa, Parris Campbell, Malik Hooker, Dre’Mont Jones and Corey Linsley all went down with unfortunate injuries, as did many of their peers throughout the league. There were, however, other Ohio State products that managed to deliver nice performances and stat lines for their respective franchises. See below for some notables:

Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas Cowboys) had 22 carries for 89 yards and a touchdown as his team delivered a comeback for the ages. Dallas was down 29-10 at halftime, and then 39-30 very late, before striking a wild rally. A touchdown, recovered onside kick and last-second field goal gave the hosts a 40-39 triumph. Zeke also added six receptions for another 33 yards in the offensive effort.

Ezekiel-Elliott-Cowyboys-Falcons

Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (Pittsburgh Steelers) finished with four tackles, a half-sack and a game-best four quarterback hits as his defense came up big late to help secure a 26-21 victory over Denver. The Steelers are now 2-0.

Cameron-Heyward-Steelers-Broncos

Terry McLaurin (Washington Football Team) turned in seven catches for 125 yards and a TD despite losing to the upstart Arizona Cardinals. Teammate and fellow Buckeye Chase Young had two TFL's, including one sack, but Kyler Murray and company won the game 30-15.

J.K. Dobbins (Baltimore Ravens) had just two carries from his crowded backfield, but made the most of them by following up an initial four-year gain with a 44-yard outburst.

Joey Bosa (Los Angeles Chargers) had four tackles, two quarterback hits, one sack and another key hurry late in the fourth quarter against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. However, the reigning Super Bowl champions prevailed in overtime.

Rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah (Detroit Lions) and his team got lit up (42-21) by future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay. Okudah, however, did lead the defense with seven solo tackles in his NFL debut.

Jeff-Okudah-NFL-Debut-Lions

Left guard Andrew Norwell (Jacksonville Jaguars) helped rookie running back James Robinson run for 102 yards on just 16 carries, but the Tennessee Titans narrowly escaped, 33-30, after a late field goal.

More Buckeyes are playing tonight and tomorrow on the Sunday/Monday Night Football.

