ESPN Analyst Makes Bold Prediction for Ohio State Buckeyes Against Oregon
Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes are making their final preparations for their massive College Football Playoff matchup against the Oregon Ducks on New Year's Day.
Both teams are elite national championship contenders and have been all year long. Whoever ends up winning this game will have a very good chance at winning it all.
With the game just a few days away, a lot of predictions have started coming in.
ESPN analyst Greg McElroy is one of the latest notable names to reveal his prediction for the matchup. He thinks that Ohio State will end up pulling off the big win.
“I’ll take Ohio State,” McElroy said. “I think this game is going to be high-scoring, a real shootout. Both teams are elite. You never want to lose to Michigan, but that loss may have been the best thing for them. I expect it to be a classic in the Rose Bowl, but I’ll take the Buckeyes to come out on top and advance to the College Football Playoff semifinals.”
Whoever ends up winning the game will face off against the winner of the Texas Longhorns and Arizona State matchup.
In that scenario, the winner between the Buckeyes and Oregon would be favored to win.
Ohio State has the talent to go all the way. Day has put together one of the most talented rosters that college football has seen in recent history. They have simply not been able to play up to that level of talent consistently.
Offensively, the Buckeyes are going to need Will Howard to have a big game. He needs to take care of the football and get the football into the hands of his playmakers.
Defensively, Ohio State will need to put pressure on Dillon Gabriel. They also will need to limit the Ducks from making big plays. If they can do those two things on the defensive side of the ball, they will give themselves a good chance to win.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how the Buckeyes come out to start the game. They need to come out aggressive and maintain it throughout the entire game.
Hopefully, Ohio State and the fans will be celebrating a big-time win on New Year's Day.