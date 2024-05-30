Five-Star Offensive Tackle Sets Date for Official Visit to Ohio State
The Ohio State Buckeyes have another quality recruit in their sights.
According to multiple reports, five-star offensive tackle Josh Petty has locked in an official visit for June 14. The Buckeyes are one of six teams still in contention for Petty, whom has been checking out schools since early 2023.
Petty, 247Sports' No. 2-ranked offensive tackle in the Class of 2025, has been on 11 visits (both official and unofficial) since his recruiting journey began. The Roswell, Georgia native has not yet visited the Buckeyes in Columbus.
As mentioned above, the Buckeyes are not the only team vying to secure a commitment from Petty. Georgia Tech, Auburn, Tennessee, Stanford and Florida State are considered to be Ohio State's main competitors for him.
Offensive tackle is an important position for Ohio State. Important veterans like Donovan Jackson and Josh Fryar are in their final year of eligibility, meaning those players waiting in the wings will soon be called on to enter the show.
Having Petty as one of those players in waiting would do nothing but strengthen that position room. Petty is 6-foot-5 and already 262 pounds, which is a fantastic jumping-off point regardless of if Ohio State wants him to gain or lose weight.
Buckeyes fans might recognize Petty's hometown. Roswell, Georgia is also the city from which former Ohio State linebacker Steele Chambers hails.
June will be an important month for Petty's recruitment. Not only will it be the first chance Ohio State has to show what they can offer, but Petty also has five other official visits on his calendar.