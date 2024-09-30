Five Things To Know About Iowa Before Ohio State Buckeyes' Week 6 Matchup
The Ohio State Buckeyes are set to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in Week 6 of the 2024 College Football season.
Here are five things to know about the Hawkeyes before the team makes the journey to Columbus.
Stout Run Defense
Ohio State's offense has greatly benefited from a prolific rushing attack, but offensive coordinator Chip Kelly may need to find other ways to beat the Hawkeyes.
Iowa's run defense has been remarkable this season, allowing an average of 62 rushing yards per game. This low margin currently ranks fourth among all FBS schools and has been a huge reason why the Hawkeyes have found success in this season.
Don't be surprised if Kelly will lean on quarterback Will Howard and his incredible wide receiver group early in the contest.
Stars On Defense
There are a few Hawkeyes defenders that are receiving draft hype, especially in the team's secondary unit.
Safeties Sebastian Castro and Xavier Nwankpa have been highlighted as two potential players to be selected in the middle rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. Castro has put together a solid campaign this season, recording 17 tackles, one forced fumble and one pass deflection. While Nwankpa has not stood out statistically, the 6-foot-2 safety posses a threat in the run game.
Linebacker Jay Higgins is also a name to watch for, as the senior defender leads the team in tackles with 34.
Build Within The Trenches
The Hawkeyes may not have much success on the offensive side of the ball, but the offensive line has held its own against opponents this year.
As a unit, Iowa has accumulated an 81.2 pass blocking grade and a 75.6 run blocking grade, according to PFF. Both numbers rank within the top-20 of all FBS schools. The tremendous effort by the line is prevalent when considering the team has a 10-to-four sacks-to-sacks-allowed ratio.
Iowa has been known for developing well-rounded offensive lineman, and the tradition remains strong this year.
Dominant Run Game
Thanks to a combination of blocking up front and star running back Kaleb Johnson, the Hawkeyes have excelled in the team's efforts on the ground.
Iowa is averaging 250.3 rushing yards per game this season, which ranks 10th among FBS schools. Johnson, the lead backer, has been a huge part of offense. The senior rusher is putting up video-game like numbers this season, totaling 685 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Johnson has the second-most rushing yards in 2024, trailing being Heisman Trophy-hopeful Ashton Jeanty.
Struggling Quarterback Room
Johnson will likely have to carry the load against the Buckeyes, as quarterback Cade McNamara has struggled at times this season.
Ohio State is very familiar with McNamara. The veteran passer was originally under the helm for Michigan from 2020 to 2022, but eventually transferred to Iowa after being beaten out by former Wolverine JJ McCarthy. Since then, McNamara has passed for 1,093 yards while throwing seven touchdowns and five interceptions in nine games.
The Buckeyes must stop Iowa's strong run game in order to make McNamara throw the ball.