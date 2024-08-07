Former Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh Gets Massive Sanction From NCAA
The Ohio State Buckeyes' arch-rival, the Michigan Wolverines, have been in the news a lot lately due to the fallout and expected punishment from the sign-stealing scandal that they were caught doing.
However, another piece of huge news has broken today regarding former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.
According to a release from the NCAA, Harbaugh has received a massive sanction from the NCAA for violating recruiting and inducementg rules and engaging in unethical conduct.
Due to his misconduct, Harbaugh received a four-year show cause with a one-season suspension for his part in the violations.
Harbaugh was found to have engaged in impermissable contacting of recruits and inducements during the COVID-19 dead period. Those violations are classified as Level II.
Once again, the Wolverines can't get away from the negative news.
Soon after winning the National Championship last season, Harbaugh bolted from being the head coach at Michigan. He wound up joining the Los Angeles Chargers as their new head coach.
More than likely, this news will hamper his ability to return to college football if he wants to do so in the future. Staying in the NFL ranks seems very likely for the 60-year-old head coach.
Needless to say, things are not going well for Michigan. This is just the latest piece of news in what has been a brutal offseason for the Wolverines.
As for Ohio State, they are gearing up for what should be a season where they contend for a National Championship. Seeing Michigan continually caught up in drama is never a sad sight to see for Buckeyes fans.