Former Ohio State Star Receives Rough Injury Update
Former Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave suffered his second concussion of the year last week, and now, the New Orleans Saints star's season is in doubt.
Olave has already been ruled out for the Saints' Week 10 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, and New Orleans interim head coach Darren Rizzi is not ruling out injured reserve for the pass-catcher.
"Everything's on the table," Rizzi told reporters, via the Saints' official YouTube account.
As it should be.
Head injuries are very serious, and with Olave having already sustained a pair of them in 2024, New Orleans should approach the situation with the utmost care.
Olave has played in eight games this season, logging 32 catches for 400 yards and a touchdown.
The 24-year-old spent four years at Ohio State from 2018 through 2021, leading the Big Ten in receiving touchdowns twice during his Buckeyes tenure.
Olave broke out in his sophomore campaign, catching 49 passes for 849 yards and 12 touchdowns. He then snared 50 balls for 729 yards and seven scores during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, and in his final season at Columbus, he hauled in 65 receptions for 936 yards while reaching the end zone 13 times.
The San Ysidro, Ca. native was then selected by the Saints with the 11th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft and has developed into a star on the professional level, posting back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns over his first two NFL seasons.
There may be a chance we don't get to see Olave on the gridiron again in 2024.