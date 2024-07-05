Former Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Receives Big Odds for Huge Award with Texans
The Houston Texans could not be happier with their decision to select former Ohio State Buckeyes star C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Stroud came out strong in his rookie season and is already viewed as one of the best quarterbacks in the league.
During his rookie season, the 22-year-old quarterback completed 63.9 percent of his pass attempts for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. He also picked up 167 yards and three more touchdowns on the ground.
Those numbers have made expectations skyrocket for Stroud during the upcoming 2024 NFL season.
Looking ahead to the 2024 campaign, Stroud is already receiving major MVP hype.
DraftKings has released their MVP odds for the upcoming year. While Patrick Mahomes is favored to win, Stroud is tied with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen for the second-shortest MVP odds at +850.
Needless to say, the MVP odds show just how much hype Stroud is receiving. He's expected to be the next big thing at the quarterback position. The young quarterback also has an elite supporting cast.
It's great to see former Ohio State stars go on to find success at the NFL level. Stroud could become one of the best products that the Buckeyes have ever put out if he plays up to his full potential.
Ohio State fans are certainly used to seeing this kind of production from the star quarterback. In his two years as the Buckeyes' starter, Stroud racked up 8,123 passing yards and 85 touchdowns. He only threw 12 interceptions.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the 2024 has in store for Stroud. Ohio State fans will continue rooting him on at the NFL level.