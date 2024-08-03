Former Ohio State Star CJ Stroud Led NFL in Three Huge Numbers with Texans
Former Ohio State Buckeyes star quarterback C.J. Stroud took the NFL by storm during his rookie season with the Houston Texans.
Despite all of the doubts and questions that surrounded him ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Texans decided to take him with the No. 2 overall pick. He made them very happy with their decision to do so.
When all was said and done in his rookie year, Stroud completed 63.9 percent of his pass attempts for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also picked up 167 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
Obviously, those numbers were amazing for a rookie quarterback. He is being viewed as a possible MVP candidate heading into his second year in 2024.
Pro Football Focus took to X recently and revealed three huge numbers for Stroud from 2023.
According to PFF, Stroud put up huge numbers on throws 20 or more yards down the field. He was first in completion rate at 58.5 percent, first in passer rating at 142.5, and also received the top PFF grade of 99.9. Clearly, Stroud is elite when he's throwing the ball down the field.
Looking ahead to the upcoming campaign, Stroud could be even better in those situations.
Stefon Diggs, one of the most electrifying playmakers at the wide receiver position in the NFL, was acquired via a trade with the Buffalo Bills. Houston should be even better on deep balls with him onboard.
Stroud has arguably the best supporting cast in the NFL. He will have Diggs, Tank Dell, Robert Woods, Nico Collins, and Noah Brown. He will play alongside veteran running back Joe Mixon in the backfield and will have Dalton Schultz as his tight end.
All the signs point to another huge season from the young quarterback. Ohio State fans are still huge fans of Stroud and are rooting for the former Buckeyes standout to live up to the hype and compete for an MVP award in 2024.
Expect to see yet another massive season from Stroud in his second year. The Texans have done an amazing job of bringing in talent around him and he couldn't have asked for a better situation.