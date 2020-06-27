Plenty of former Ohio State Buckeyes have been doing their part in aiding efforts to assist the coronavirus pandemic, helping make a difference for those affected by COVID-19.

With many people around the country teaming to help others in need, so have OSU alums and members of the athletic department. See below for a brief recap on a handful of Buckeyes joining the cause.

NBA All-Star and current Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley donated $200,000 this month to five different communities, each of which he has a personal connection to. The Utah Food Bank in Salt Lake City; CodeCrew in Memphis; Community Shelter Board and the Columbus Urban League in Columbus; the Indianapolis Public Schools Foundation in Indianapolis and the New Haven Missionary Baptist Church in West Helena, Arkansas all benefited from Conley’s charitable actions.

Former quarterback and current ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit partnered with the Knowledge is Power Program (KIPP) in Columbus to assist families, donating funds to pay expenses (utility bills, rent, groceries, mortgage payments, insurances, etc.) for a three-month period to families experiencing hardship due to the coronavirus.

National-championship winning QB Cardale Jones has become a spokesperson for a subscription-based company that delivers PPE products to customer doorsteps. The supplies include masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and cell phone covers. The company, run by two Columbus residents, offers four different subscriptions that range from a one-month supply to one year’s worth.

Chris Spielman has successfully raised $40,000 through Twitter and eBay auctions for personal gear and memorabilia, which included his 1984 Big Ten Championship ring for $12K.

Cincinnati native Sam Hubbard, entering his third season with the hometown Bengals, has raised over $86,000 for the Freestone Foodbank to provide more than 250,000 to those in need. Hubbard matched the first $9,400 raised (to reflect his #94 jersey) and teammate Carlose Dunlap announced he would match the fund as well.

Standout NFL wide receiver Michael Thomas announced a partnership with RIP Medical Debt to relieve more than $2 million in bills for over 1,000 area residents of the New Orleans community. The generous offer came just a month after Thomas partnered with Raising Cane’s and donated more than 3,000 meals for front-line workers from Louisiana-based Ochsner Health.

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward is also doing his part, helping 21 individuals and small businesses that need assistance by paying for their largest monthly expense. Those in need of Ward’s assistance registered through his foundation (Make Them Know Your Name) as he personally called them to deliver the news. More than 1,000 applications were received in just 48 hours.

Lastly, but certainly not least, three huge names in Ohio State Athletics connected to support the Mid-Ohio Food Bank. Director of Athletics, Gene Smith, and his wife, Shelia, head football coach Ryan Day and his wife, Nina, and head basketball coach Chris Holtmann and his wife, Lori, agreed to donate $35,000 per month between April and August to the Mid-Ohio Foodbank’s Emergency Fund. The combined gift will total $175,000.

Assistant football coaches at OSU also joined in the giving, combining to pledge an additional $47,000.

