Former Ohio State Buckeyes WR Transfers Again
When the Ohio State Buckeyes initially landed wide receiver Kaleb Brown for their 2022 recruiting class, there was considerable hype.
After all, Brown was a four-star prospect, and his athleticism made him a tantalizing potential weapon heading into his collegiate career.
However, Brown lasted just one season at Ohio State, logging one catch for five yards before transferring to the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Perhaps jumping to another Big Ten school was the answer.
Well, apparently not, as Brown played two seasons at Iowa and accumulated 23 receptions for 238 yards and a touchdown before transferring again, this time to UAB.
So now, maybe leaving the Big Ten entirely is the solution for the Chicago native.
Brown actually did show some signs of promise during his first year with the Hawkeyes, as he snared 22 balls for 215 yards and a score.
However, the 21-year-old became an afterthought in Iowa's offense in the early stages of 2024 and then ultimately announced his decision to redshirt for the rest of the season.
At that point, the writing was on the wall. It seemed pretty clear that Brown was going to transfer, and that is exactly what the former Buckeye did.
Hopefully, Brown is able to find some success in his new digs.
Ohio State has managed just fine without Brown, as the Buckeyes have boasted arguably the best receiving corps in the country this season with Emeka Egbuka, Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate.
Egbuka is making the jump to the NFL, but Smith and Tate should still comprise a lethal tandem in 2025.