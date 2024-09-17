Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Gets Brutally Honest On NFL Performance
When you look at the stat sheet, former Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. loos to have had a breakout game for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2 of the NFL season.
Harrison lit up the Los Angeles Rams defense with four catches for 130 yards and a couple of touchdowns in the Cardinals' 41-10 win, but all of that production came in the first quarter, and the rookie wide out is not thrilled about it.
“I’m not very happy about that,” Harrison said, via Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic. “We've definitely got to get that fixed.”
That's just a testament to Harrison's incredible work ethic.
No matter how the 22-year-old achieved his numbers this past Sunday, it's still a massive step up from Arizona's season opener, when Harrison logged just one catch on three targets in a 34-28 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
There are massive expectations for Harrison, who was widely considered the best prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft class.
The Cardinals selected Harrison with the fourth overall pick back in April after the youngster finished an outstanding career at Ohio State.
During his final season with the Buckeyes in 2023, Harrison hauled in 67 receptions for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns. Those numbers were very similar to his sophomore year in 2022, when he caught 77 passes for 1,263 yards and 14 scores.
Harrison is the Cardinals' No. 1 receiver and currently leads the team with 134 receiving yards on the season. However, he obviously has much bigger roles for the rest of the year.