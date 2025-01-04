Former Ohio State Star Suffers Gruesome Looking Injury
The Ohio State Buckeyes have quite a few former stars playing in the NFL. One of them is Cleveland Browns rookie defensive lineman Mike Hall Jr., who was a second round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Hall has had a rollercoaster of a season. He had received huge hype during the preseason and training camp, but ended up having off the field issues come up.
He resolved the off the field problems, but still served a suspension.
Throughout the course of the 2024 season, Hall has only played in seven games. In those appearances, he has recorded 12 total tackles and a sack.
Unfortunately, this afternoon in the Browns' game against the Baltimore Ravens, Hall suffered what appeared to be a gruesome leg injury. He left the field with an air cast on his leg.
Hall is a controversial player due to the off the field situation that he had. However, seeing any player go down with this kind of injury is tough to watch.
Hopefully, he will be able to attack his rehab process and get back on the field for Cleveland.
During his time at Ohio State, Hall was a key defensive piece for the Buckeyes. He played three seasons with the program, recording 45 tackles and six sacks.
At this point in time, no further details have been provided about Hall's status. More should be known at some point after the game, but the air cast being placed on his leg seems to point towards it being a serious injury.
Obviously, this is a fluid situation. When more updates are made available, there will be clarity about how serious the injury actually is and what it might mean for his future.