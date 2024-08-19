Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Quarterback Facing Serious Legal Issues
Going back into the history of Ohio State Buckeyes football, there are too many stars to name. At the quarterback position, the school has been fortunate to have some all-time great college players.
One former star quarterback that fans will remember is Art Schlichter, who went on to play in the NFL.
While he hasn't played years, Schlichter is back in the news. Unfortunately, the news is about some very serious legal issues that he is facing.
As shared by the Columbus Dispatch, Schlichter is facing a charge of felony drug possession. He was arrested during a traffic stop in February and was suspected of having cocaine in his vehicle.
During the pullover, Schlichter dropped the information that he played football for Ohio State twice. Despite those efforts to deflect from the situation, the police searched his vehicle, which turned up the drugs.
Schlichter was already on probation for a cocaine possession chage when the most recent incident occurred. He had been found unresponsive in a hotel room near Hilliard, Ohio in June of 2022.
Needless to say, this is extremely sad and disappointing news to hear about the former Buckeyes' star.
Ohio State featured Schlichter at the quarterback position from 1978 to 1981.
In his four years with the Buckeyes, Schlichter completed 51.7 percent of his pass attempts for 6,584 yards, 44 touchdowns, and 42 interceptions. He also picked up 1,285 yards and 33 touchdowns on the ground in his Ohio State career.
Seeing any former Buckeyes star struggling in his personal life is tough to see. All that can be done now is to hope that the latest issues Schlichter is facing will help him get his life back on track and get him clean from drugs.