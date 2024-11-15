Former Buckeyes' Superstar Makes 2024 AmeriCup Qualifying Team
While the Buckeyes in Columbus are making names for themselves, alumni hope to return to the limelight.
Former Associated Press Second-Team All-American Keita Bates-Diop was selected to the 2024 Men’s AmeriCup Qualifying Team, USA Basketball announced Wednesday.
Bates-Diop is not currently rostered by an NBA team, although has bounced around the league since his debut in 2018 for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Until last season, the former Buckeye standout had played for the Denver Nuggets, San Antonio Spurs, Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets in his six years in the league.
At Ohio State, Bates-Diop made a name for himself, particularly in his final year, when he averaged 19.8 points and 8.7 rebounds on 48-36-79 splits on his way to earning an AP Second-Team honor as well as an All-Big Ten First-Team honor. In addition, as a redshirt junior in 2018, he was named a Naismith Player of the Year semifinalist and Julius Erving Award finalist.
The former Buckeye was also a part of the first season under former head coach Chris Holtmann.
Former Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas will hold the reigns for this team from November through February and will be assisted by former Georgetown coach and Hall-of-Famer Patrick Ewing, as well as coaching veteran Keith Smart.
Here is the full list of members on the AmeriCup Qualifying Team: Bates-Diop, Robert Covington, Henry Ellenson, Dusty Hannahs, Nate Hinton, Frank Kaminsky, Jahmi’us Ramsey, Chasson Randle, Javonte Smart, David Stockton, Paul Watson and Malik Williams.
The first opportunity to see Bates-Diop in action will be when USA Basketball hosts Puerto Rico Nov. 22, followed by the Bahamas Nov. 25, in Washington, D.C.