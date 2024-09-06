Former Ohio State Star Reveals How He Knew Michigan Was Cheating
Cade Stover, a former Ohio State Buckeyes standout tight end who now plays for the Houston Texans in the NFL, dropped some bold revelations about the Michigan Wolverines' sign stealing scandal.
While fans are anxiously awaiting what the NCAA will end up doing about Michigan's scandal, more details have started rolling in.
Stover is one of the newest to speak out about the situation. His opinion carries some weight, as he actually played against the Wolverines while this was going on.
In a recent interview, Stover revealed how he knew that Michigan was cheating.
“No, I knew enough about that (expletive) as it was. “When they started yelling, ‘Screen’ when you’re throwing a tight end screen. That’s when you (think), ‘What the (expletive) is this? We’ve never ran this before.’”
That would be a clear sign that the Wolverines knew more than they should have. Being able to diagnose a play before it happens when that play hasn't been on film is sketchy at best.
Clearly, Stover was correct with his line of thought.
Heading into the 2024 college football season, Ohio State will look to snap its three-game losing streak to Michigan. It will be helpful knowing that the Wolverines aren't cheating on the other side of the field.
It will be interesting to see what ends up happening to the Buckeyes' arch-rivals. More than likely, Michigan is facing very stiff punishment for what they did.
Only time will tell, but Ohio State will look to beat the Wolverines on the field this season and allow the NCAA to beat them off of it. Perhaps some wins or a National Championship could end up being vacated.