Buckeyes Now

Former Ohio State Swimmer Kristen Romano Qualifies for 2024 Paris Olympic Games

Ohio State alumna Kristen Romano will compete for Team Puerto Rico at the 2024 Olympic Games this July in Paris.

Caleb Spinner

Feb 15, 2018; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State freshman Kristen Romano walks towards the blocks for the 200 Yard IM B-Final during the Women's Big 10 Championship at McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Lunsford-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 15, 2018; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State freshman Kristen Romano walks towards the blocks for the 200 Yard IM B-Final during the Women's Big 10 Championship at McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Lunsford-USA TODAY Sports / Matt Lunsford-USA TODAY Sports

Kristen Romano accomplished some impressive feats swimming for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Romano set four school records over five years with the Buckeyes, beginning in 2017. The Lancaster, New York native was also voted as a CSCAA First-Team All-American in four events in 2020 and 2021.

Next month, Romano will add to her impressive resume by competing in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games with Team Puerto Rico. Romano earned her spot on the team by posting a 2:13.09 time at May's Atlanta Classic, which won her the event.

2024 Paris Olympic
Oct 18, 2022; Paris, FRANCE; the Olympic rings and Paralympic logo are on display outside of the Hotel de Ville ahead of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports / Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 Olympics will be Romano's first time competing in the games. Including the 2022 Ohio State graduate, seven current or former Buckeyes swimmers have punched their tickets to Paris.

Here are each of the past, present, or future Scarlet and Gray swimmers set to participate in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games:

Lena Hentschel (Germany) - 3m Synchronized Dive, 3m Springboard

Tomas Navikonis (Lithuania) - 4x200m Freestyle Relay

Tristan Jankovics (Canada) - 400m Individual Medley

Alex Axon (Canada) - 200m Free, 400m Free

Hunter Armstrong (USA) - 100m Backstroke, 4x100 m Medley Relay

Emma Finlin (Canada) - 10km Marathon

Kristen Romano (Puerto Rico) - 200m Individual Medley

Romano's Ohio State records are as follows: 200m Backstroke (1:52.86 in 2017), 200m Freestyle (1:44.48 in 2019), 800m Free Relay (6:59.62 in 2019) and the 400m Free Relay (3:12.90 in 2021).

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games are scheduled to run from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, August 11. Romano and her fellow Buckeyes swimmers will compete from Saturday, July 27 to Sunday, August 4 at Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, France.

Published
Caleb Spinner

CALEB SPINNER

Home/News