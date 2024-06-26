Former Ohio State Swimmer Kristen Romano Qualifies for 2024 Paris Olympic Games
Kristen Romano accomplished some impressive feats swimming for the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Romano set four school records over five years with the Buckeyes, beginning in 2017. The Lancaster, New York native was also voted as a CSCAA First-Team All-American in four events in 2020 and 2021.
Next month, Romano will add to her impressive resume by competing in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games with Team Puerto Rico. Romano earned her spot on the team by posting a 2:13.09 time at May's Atlanta Classic, which won her the event.
The 2024 Olympics will be Romano's first time competing in the games. Including the 2022 Ohio State graduate, seven current or former Buckeyes swimmers have punched their tickets to Paris.
Here are each of the past, present, or future Scarlet and Gray swimmers set to participate in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games:
Lena Hentschel (Germany) - 3m Synchronized Dive, 3m Springboard
Tomas Navikonis (Lithuania) - 4x200m Freestyle Relay
Tristan Jankovics (Canada) - 400m Individual Medley
Alex Axon (Canada) - 200m Free, 400m Free
Hunter Armstrong (USA) - 100m Backstroke, 4x100 m Medley Relay
Emma Finlin (Canada) - 10km Marathon
Kristen Romano (Puerto Rico) - 200m Individual Medley
Romano's Ohio State records are as follows: 200m Backstroke (1:52.86 in 2017), 200m Freestyle (1:44.48 in 2019), 800m Free Relay (6:59.62 in 2019) and the 400m Free Relay (3:12.90 in 2021).
The 2024 Paris Olympic Games are scheduled to run from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, August 11. Romano and her fellow Buckeyes swimmers will compete from Saturday, July 27 to Sunday, August 4 at Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, France.