Former Ohio State WR Joins NFL Legend's team

This former Ohio State wide receiver joins Buckeyes and NFL legend's team.

Ben Cooper

Apr 16, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes Scarlett wide receiver Reis Stocksdale (87) with the catch during the second half of the Scarlett and Gray Spring Game at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
Apr 16, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes Scarlett wide receiver Reis Stocksdale (87) with the catch during the second half of the Scarlett and Gray Spring Game at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
The Ohio State Buckeyes are losing former walk-on wide receiver Reis Stocksdale as he joins Eddie George's team at Bowling Green.

Stocksdale has not played much for the Buckeyes offense as he made his lone catch for 12 yards in 2022.

Stocksdale will have a bigger opportunity with Bowling Green as the Buckeyes have a loaded wide receiver depth chart led by Jeremiah Smith.

Smith had an incredible freshman campaign, hauling in 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also had 47 rushing yards and a touchdown on six carries.

With talented receivers like Smith for Ohio State, Stocksdale wasn't going to see much playing time, if any.

Stocksdale will have a bigger opportunity under George and his Bowling Green team.

George, the former Ohio State legend, is entering his first year as Bowling Green's head coach. He was the Tennessee State head coach from 2021 to 2024 and had a record of 24-22.

George has now added Stocksdale, who could be a solid receiver for Bowling Green's program. For head coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes, they will focus on repeating as National Champions.

