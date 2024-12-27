Former Superstar Drops Bold Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Prediction
The Ohio State Buckeyes and Oregon Ducks are gearing up for what should be an incredibly entertaining showdown on New Year's Eve in their College Football Playoff matchup.
Both teams are considered legitimate national championship contending teams. They played earlier this season and Oregon ended up pulling off a one-point win by a final score of 32-31.
On both sides of the football, these two teams match up well. Neither side has a glaring advantage over the other.
At this point in time, this looks like the most entertaining matchup of the weekend.
With that in mind, many predictions are starting to roll in for the game. Mark Ingram, the former college football superstar and NFL star running back, spoke out with his.
He believes that Ohio State will be able to find a way to pull out the win and move on to the next round.
"I think those two losses put this team in the right mindset, and I think it's going to be a close, tough battle," Ingram said. "But I think Ohio State finds a way to win this game, man. This is going to be a straight-up dogfight—the kind of football game we all deserve as college football fans. We’re gonna get it in this game, but I got it being a walk-off field goal."
Needless to say, the Buckeyes' fan base is going to love this prediction. Seeing Ohio State kick a walk-off field goal would be exactly the ending that fans were hoping to see the first time these two teams played.
Unfortunately, on the final drive of the game, the Buckeyes came up just short.
There is nothing that Ohio State wants more than to avenge that loss from earlier in the year. Being able to do so in the playoff and end the Ducks' season would be even sweeter.
Ryan Day and company have a very tough task ahead of them. Dan Lanning and his Oregon squad are good. They don't have many weaknesses.
When everything is said and done, the team that executes their game plan and plays harder is going to win. Hopefully, the Buckeyes are able to come out on top and move one step closer to their ultimate goal of winning a national championship.