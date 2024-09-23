Packers Projected To Land Ohio State Star
The Ohio State Buckeyes are loaded with talent this season. There are also plenty of players who fans will see playing on Sunday's next year.
One of those players is defensive back Denzel Burke.
Many expect Burke to end up being a first round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He's a big-time playmaker in the secondary for Ohio State and will be a major key in the team's hope of making a national championship run.
That being said, Burke's name has again been projected in the first round of the 2025 draft.
Pro Football Network recently released a new mock draft. In that mock draft, they have the Green Bay Packers selecting Burke with the No. 21 overall pick.
"Denzel Burke burst onto the scene with a one-INT, 12-PBU true freshman campaign but suffered a bit of a sophomore slump in 2022. Yet, his 2023 tape should be mouthwash for disgruntled fans, as Burke registered one INT, eight PBUs, and a forced fumble in two fewer games than his freshman year. Outside of Jaire Alexander — who has dealt with his own struggles this season — the Packers need more reliable bodies, and Burke fits the bill."
So far this season in two games, Burke has racked up 10 total tackles to go along with an interception.
With the Packers, Burke would find a perfect fit. Green Bay's new-look defense is all about playing aggressively, flying to the football, and making plays. That is exactly how Burke plays football.
Obviously, a lot could change between now and the 2025 NFL Draft. Burke could work his way up draft boards, or he could drop. There is also a chance that Green Bay might have a much later pick.
However, if the Packers are on the clock and Burke is available, he would be a very good fit.
As for Burke this season, he will need to step up and live up to his potential. If the Buckeyes are going to win a championship this season, they're going to need him to be a big-time playmaker.
It will be interesting to see how the rest of the 2024 college football season goes for Burke and where he ends up playing his NFL career.