Ohio State: BuckeyesNowSI Publisher Brendan Gulick Breaks Down "Buckeye Pledge"

Brendan Gulick

BuckeyesNow publisher Brendan Gulick joined Matthew Stevens of IlliniNow this afternoon to discuss the latest news and information around the Buckeyes signing the "Buckeye Pledge" and what plans look like moving forward.

They discussed the "Buckeye Pledge" and how it's popularity is spreading across the conference, what the plans look like for the fall in Columbus, whether or not the Buckeyes are going to play a full season, and more!

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Dillon Dingler Signs $1.9 Million Contract with Tigers

The 38th overall pick earlier is the highest drafted Buckeye in 10 years. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

Keegan Rice

Oregon Bests Ohio State and Others to Land Four-Star DB Jaylin Davies

Four-star DB Jaylin Davies stays on west coast, will play for Ducks instead of Buckeyes.

Adam Prescott

Buckeye QB Commit Kyle McCord Invited to Prestigious Elite 11 Camp

Five-star quarterback recruit will be one of 20 competitors

Adam Prescott

Recruiting: Running Back Evan Pryor not Flipping from Ohio State

Four-star RB in 2021 class shuts down rumors he will decommit

Adam Prescott

Ohio State and the Challenge of Scheduling Non-Conference Games

It's impossible to know for certain how a good a team will be eight years down the road, but the Buckeyes have carefully hedged their bets and assembled a loaded schedule for the next decade.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State and Alabama Schedule Home-and-Home Series

The two national powers will meet in 2027 and 2028. Read more here.

Brendan Gulick

by

Keegan Rice

Buckeye Breakfast: Ohio State and Alabama Ink Historic Deal

Catch up on the morning headlines for all the latest Ohio State Buckeyes news and information. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State Football Moves Forward: NCAA Division I Council Approves Return-to-Practice Plan

The Buckeyes return to campus for mandatory activities July 13, preseason camp opens August 7 for on-time start to season

Brendan Gulick

by

ActionJacksonnn

Carmen's Crew is Top Seed, Receives First-Round Bye in TBT Bracket

Ohio State alumni team looks to defend title at Nationwide Arena

Adam Prescott

by

PrincePatt216

Ohio State and Alabama Reach Historic Agreement

The Buckeyes and Crimson Tide would face a stiff penalty for backing out of the deal. Read more.

Brendan Gulick