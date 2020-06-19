BuckeyesNow publisher Brendan Gulick joined Matthew Stevens of IlliniNow this afternoon to discuss the latest news and information around the Buckeyes signing the "Buckeye Pledge" and what plans look like moving forward.

They discussed the "Buckeye Pledge" and how it's popularity is spreading across the conference, what the plans look like for the fall in Columbus, whether or not the Buckeyes are going to play a full season, and more!

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!