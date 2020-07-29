BuckeyesNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
News

How the ACC's Fall Sports Decision Impacts Ohio State, Big Ten

Brendan Gulick

The uncertainty around college sports this fall during the COVID-19 pandemic feels like an extreme roller coaster ride. Depending on the day, it's easy to feel your emotions riding high and confident in a season, or feel hopeless and not know when competition will begin again.

Perhaps Wednesday provides some hope for a more normal fall.

The ACC announced on Wednesday its intentions to conduct all fall sports in 2020, including an 11-game football season that includes Notre Dame. The league will play a 10-game conference schedule and allow for one non-ACC game to preserve regional rivalries (like South Carolina-Clemson, for example). All TV revenue will be split equally between the 15 schools and the 11 games will be played over at least 13 weeks beginning the week of September 7–12.

Maybe the most interesting component is that the ACC has gone away with divisions for the year. All teams compete in one division and the top team teams (based on winning percentage) will compete in the ACC title game either Dec. 12 or 19 in Charlotte, NC.

Notably, the league did not make any statements on whether fans would be able to attend games.

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger is also reporting that the SEC met on Wednesday and its athletic directors are ready to approve a 10-game schedule, but the university presidents have not signed off yet.

Meanwhile, the Big Ten has been patient since it first announced its intentions to play conference-only games in the fall for all of its varsity sports. An announcement on the league's intentions to compete this fall should be coming soon, but I would be surprised if it perfectly mirrored today's ACC announcement. That would mean walking back on the "conference-only" idea, and while it's possible, I think it's unlikely the league changes it's mind. In addition, the vast majority of Power 5 schools in the Big Ten footprint already belong to the conference.

I think a much more likely possibility is that they decide to play 11 games within the conference rather than to backpedal on a previous decision. But it's entirely possible that not every Power 5 school plays this same number of games this year.

The ACC is the first Power 5 league to announce its intentions this fall, and with the SEC reportedly not far behind, I think there is mounting optimism that the Big Ten, Pac-12 and Big 12 will follow suit in short order.

Ohio State announced on Tuesday that there will be no tailgating this fall and that Ohio Stadium would be at 20% capacity (at most) if the university hosts games this fall.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jeff Okudah Still Upset with Fiesta Bowl Referees

Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah said he'll never forgive the referees who overturned a game-defining moment in the Fiesta Bowl. Read more.

Staff Writer

by

153Concord

Recruiting: Ernest Cooper IV Could Be Next Great OSU Pass-Rusher

Ohio State football has a history of recruiting some of the best pass-rushers in the country. Cooper is the next name to watch on that list. Read more.

Tyler Stephen

Hot Recruiting Stretch for Tom Izzo and Michigan State Basketball

Spartans have recently landed three national standouts, but how many will actually play in college?

Adam Prescott

NCAA President Mark Emmert "very concerned" about fall sports season

Emmert likes the idea of a shorter, delayed season. Read more about what he told ESPN on Tuesday afternoon about the immediate future of college sports.

Staff Writer

Buckeye Breakfast: Pro Golf at Ohio State Course, High School Football in Kentucky

Nationwide event slated for August 20-23 with no fans and KHSAA moves forward with a delayed fall schedule.

Adam Prescott

Three Buckeyes Ranked as Top-50 Players in America

Quarterback Justin Fields, offensive lineman Wyatt Daivs and cornerback Shaun Wade were all picked among the best players in the nation. Read more.

Staff Writer

Joe Burrow Signs NFL Rookie Contract

Joe Burrow won the Heisman last year at LSU after spending three seasons playing for Ohio State. Now, the No. 1 pick in the draft is under contract in Cincinnati. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Former Buckeye Alex Boone Eyes NFL Return

Ohio State All-American offensive lineman Alex Boone is reportedly returning to the NFL after being retired the last two seasons. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Basketball Standout Chris Livingston Returning to Akron Buchtel

Top national prospect, along with his twin brother, are going back to where they played as freshmen.

Adam Prescott

Joey Bosa, Chargers Agree on Record-Breaking Extension

Former Buckeye Joey Bosa signed a 5-year, $135 million extension with the LA Chargers on Tuesday - the largest deal for a defender in NFL history. Read more.

Brendan Gulick