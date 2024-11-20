Indiana Receives Bizarre Take Before Ohio State Matchup
The Ohio State Buckeyes are set to face off in a massive showdown this weekend against the Indiana Hoosiers. Both teams are looking to likely punch their ticket to the Big Ten Championship Game with a win.
Coming into this week's matchup, Ohio State is the No. 2 ranked team in the country. As for Indiana, they hold the No. 5 overall ranking.
Both teams look likely to head to the College Football Playoff at the end of the year. However, they both want to win the Big Ten as well. This should be must-watch football on Saturday afternoon.
That being said, one notable analyst had a very bizarre take about the Hoosiers before taking on the Buckeyes.
Joey Galloway suggested a wild idea that Indiana should not play starting quarterback Kurtis Rourke against Ohio State. His reasoning is that an injury to Rourke would likely keep the Hoosiers out of the playoffs.
"If I'm Indiana, I don't know if I'm playing Rourke against Ohio State... What could keep Indiana out of this? Getting their quarterback hurt."
Let's go ahead and put an end to this. Indiana is going to be playing Rourke against the Buckeyes. They are not the kind of team to knowingly throw a game.
Rourke has been an absolute star for the Hoosiers this season. He has completed 71.8 percent of his pass attempts for 2,410 yards, 21 touchdowns, and four interceptions. He has also scored two more touchdowns on the ground.
Indiana believes that they have a real chance to come into Columbus and beat Ohio State.
Obviously, the Buckeyes have to bring their best and shut those hopes down. Ohio State is the more talented team on paper, although this is going to be a dogfight. But, the idea that the Hoosiers would even consider benching their starting quarterback in this kind of game is absurd.
Galloway was an amazing player and has made a career for himself as an analyst, but he missed the mark big-time with this suggestion.