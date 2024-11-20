Indiana Receives Bizarre Take Before Ohio State Matchup

In that Indiana CFP discussion on ESPN, Joey Galloway suggests Indiana sitting QB Kurtis Rourke vs Ohio State.



"If I'm Indiana, I don't know if I'm playing Rourke against Ohio State... What could keep Indiana out of this? Getting their quarterback hurt." 🏈📺🎙️ https://t.co/QW26e3Elv0 pic.twitter.com/HsyRbBeL1F