Inside the Film Room for the Ohio State Buckeyes' 49-14 Win Over Marshall
The Ohio State Buckeyes took care of business on Saturday afternoon against the Marshall Thundering Herd, but it wasn't Ohio State's cleanest performance. They came out of the gates sluggish and it took a quarter or two before they really started to get into rhythm.
Part of the reason they couldn't find great rhythm was because Marshall's offense was on the field for the majority of the first half. Ohio State ran only six plays in the first quarter and 20 plays total in the first half. Part of that is because Marshall put a few drives together. The other reason is because Ohio State made their hay thanks to the big play.
In the first half alone, the Buckeyes hit for 68 and 86-yard touchdowns, which resulted in two and one-play drives, respectively. Marshall was able to match the physicality of Ohio State when they had the football, but Ohio State's offense totally overwhelmed the Thundering Herd.
A few new wrinkles made their entrance into the Ohio State offense on Saturday. Chip Kelly's run game is continuing to evolve in both scheme and the players, especially with the line up front getting more comfortable working together. The improvement week by week is very visible and is a good sign with Big 10 play beginning next week.
Ohio State will hit the road next week to take on the Michigan State Spartans to begin their Big 10 schedule. Michigan State will be followed by Iowa and then a trip out west to face the Oregon Ducks in the first matchup between the two schools as Big 10 opponents.