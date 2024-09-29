Instant Analysis: Ohio State Rolls Over Michigan State in Big 10 Debut
The Ohio State Buckeyes rolled into East Lansing on Saturday night and took care of business, XX-XX against a tough Michigan State team.
As has been the case with the 2024 Buckeyes, it took them a while to really get rolling. Will Howard started very efficiently, completing nine of his first 10 passes and leading the Buckeyes into the red zone on their first drive where they would ultimately kick a field goal.
Early on, Michigan State put a couple of drives together, but the Buckeyes' "bend don't break" forced two fumbles and turned the Spartans over on downs once.
Freshman receiver Jeremiah Smith had enough of the tug-of-war and took matters into his own hands, or hand. His first strike came on a 17-yard reverse run where he exploded through the line of scrimmage and found paydirt. Then, on Ohio State's final drive of the half he made two catch of the year type plays, the better of the two giving Ohio State a 24-7 halftime lead.
Saturday night was a very workman like effort from the Buckeyes. It was not a perfect performance by any means, but against their stiffest competition, they answered the bell. Spartan Stadium was packed to the brim, and in their first true road environment the Buckeyes took care of business.
Brendan Gulick and Anthony Moeglin bring you our Instant Analysis as the Buckeyes head back to Columbus with a 4-0 record.
- 0:45 - 1:24 - Initial Game Thoughts - Responding to adversity
- 1:25 - 3:19 - Will Howard and Emeka Egbuka Leadership
- 3:20- 4:40 - Will Howard responding to adversity
- 4:40 - 5:28 - Treyveon Henderson
- 5:28 - 6:36 - Chip Kelly offense evolution and creativity
- 6:36 - 8:40 - Talking Ohio State defensive style
- 8:45 - 10:26 - Forcing opponents to drop back
- 10:26 - 11:15 - Ryan Day's success
- 11:15- 13:00- Caleb Downs
- 13:01 - 14:45 - Jeremiah Smith superstardom